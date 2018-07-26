Gold Award has been issued for Pop Oh Ver Stove & Counter Sets

Family Review Center has awarded Kangaroo Manufacturing their Highest Accolades and Awards for their new product sure to set every kid's heart aglow!

-- Family Review Center recently judged their recent reviews, to find which products were indeed eligible for their prestigious Gold Award.Kangaroo Manufacturer unanimously won the hearts and minds of all the judges, based not only on it's clever idea, but the implementation of those ideas. Making the product so versatile, easy to use and portable, were all deciding factors when the judges panel met.The product is well made, well priced and great for parents, grandparents and caregivers alike, stated Rita Brenke, Senior Editor for the Magazine.The Pop Oh Vers slip over a dining room chair and instantly create a play kitchen environment. When the child/ren are done with their imaginary play, just take the covers off, fold them up and put them away. Done.A great product, made by a great company, with a great future. We are confident of this. We have great love for products which show such a great advantage for families of all sizes. This is one that greatly adds to our deposit of notables and we hope to see more from them in the future.View the Review Here: