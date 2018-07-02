 
Nat. Black Marathoners Association announces two-year partnership with Road Runners Club of America

 
 
WASHINGTON - July 2, 2018 - PRLog -- The National Black Marathoners Association (NBMA) is pleased to announce our two-year partnership with the Road Runners Club of America (RRCA). This includes being a 2018 and 2019 NBMA Summit Sponsor at the Baltimore Running Festival and Little Rock Marathon & Half Marathon Summits, respectively.

Tony Reed, NBMA Executive Director, says, "The RRCA has been the 'go to source' for organizing, sustaining, and insuring running clubs and events. Many of our members have become RRCA Certified Distance Running Coaches. They use their skills to encourage and train others in our communities to pursue running and walking programs. Thus, helping to lower healthcare cost and improving our quality of life."

"The NBMA has been a long time member of the RRCA and we are proud to support their efforts to engage people of color and new runners in the sport of distance running," said Jean Knaack, RRCA Executive Director. "The NBMA has also worked with RRCA member events over the years to host their annual summit, which shows the collaborative efforts between RRCA members at the community level."

About the National Black Marathoners Association

The National Black Marathoners' Association (NBMA) is the largest and oldest nonprofit organization in the U.S. dedicated to encouraging African Americans and others to pursue a healthy lifestyle through distance running and walking. It is open to everyone, regardless of his or her athletic ability, ethnic background, or previous marathon experience. The NBMA hosts an annual multi-race summit. Previous races and locations have been Lewis & Clark (St. Charles, MO), New Jersey (Long Branch, NJ), Cleveland (OH), Lost Dutchman (Apache Junction, AZ), Cowtown (Fort Worth, TX), Georgia (Atlanta), Bermuda International Race Weekend, Deadwood-Michelson (Deadwood, SD), Madison (WI), Richmond (VA), Windermere (Spokane, WA), Dallas, Columbus (OH), and the Go! St. Louis Marathons.

For more information, please visit www.BlackMarathoners.org

About the Road Runners Club of America

The Road Runners Club of America (RRCA) is the oldest and largest national association of running organizations and runners dedicated to growing the sport since 1958. The RRCA champions the development of community-based running clubs and events that serve runners of all ages and abilities in pursuit of health and competition. The RRCA's vision is to see an organized running club established in every community in the U.S. To learn more, visit: www.RRCA.org

