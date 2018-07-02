News By Tag
Nat. Black Marathoners Association announces two-year partnership with Road Runners Club of America
Tony Reed, NBMA Executive Director, says, "The RRCA has been the 'go to source' for organizing, sustaining, and insuring running clubs and events. Many of our members have become RRCA Certified Distance Running Coaches. They use their skills to encourage and train others in our communities to pursue running and walking programs. Thus, helping to lower healthcare cost and improving our quality of life."
"The NBMA has been a long time member of the RRCA and we are proud to support their efforts to engage people of color and new runners in the sport of distance running," said Jean Knaack, RRCA Executive Director. "The NBMA has also worked with RRCA member events over the years to host their annual summit, which shows the collaborative efforts between RRCA members at the community level."
About the National Black Marathoners Association
The National Black Marathoners' Association (NBMA) is the largest and oldest nonprofit organization in the U.S. dedicated to encouraging African Americans and others to pursue a healthy lifestyle through distance running and walking. It is open to everyone, regardless of his or her athletic ability, ethnic background, or previous marathon experience. The NBMA hosts an annual multi-race summit. Previous races and locations have been Lewis & Clark (St. Charles, MO), New Jersey (Long Branch, NJ), Cleveland (OH), Lost Dutchman (Apache Junction, AZ), Cowtown (Fort Worth, TX), Georgia (Atlanta), Bermuda International Race Weekend, Deadwood-Michelson (Deadwood, SD), Madison (WI), Richmond (VA), Windermere (Spokane, WA), Dallas, Columbus (OH), and the Go! St. Louis Marathons.
For more information, please visit www.BlackMarathoners.org
About the Road Runners Club of America
The Road Runners Club of America (RRCA) is the oldest and largest national association of running organizations and runners dedicated to growing the sport since 1958. The RRCA champions the development of community-based running clubs and events that serve runners of all ages and abilities in pursuit of health and competition. The RRCA's vision is to see an organized running club established in every community in the U.S. To learn more, visit: www.RRCA.org
Contact
Tony Reed, National Black Marathoners Assoc.
***@blackmarathoners.org
