Plunge into the ultimate spa experience with a visit to The Spa & Bath House at The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa
Perfect relaxation in the elegant surroundings of The Spa & Bath House
The Spa & Bath House Facilities
The Spa & Bath house, set in a converted coach house, underwent a multi-million dollar refurbishment and restoration in 2015 and features:
· 12-meter (6.56-foot) heated Relaxation Pool
· Vitality Pool with massage jets positioned to release tension in the back and calves
· Himalayan Salt-Infused Sauna to help boost the immune system
· Blossom Steam Inhalation Room with health-boosting eucalyptus and menthol aromas
· Fully-equipped Fitness Room with the latest Power Plate technology
The Taittinger Spa Garden
After being pampered in The Spa & Bath House, guests can continue their feeling of relaxation in the tranquil Taittinger Spa Garden, inspired by General Manager Jonathan R. Stapleton and crafted by Bath landscape designer Alison Jenkins in 2015. Wearing their fluffy robes, guests can sink into the comfortable seating to let the feelings of peace wash over them in the warm sunshine either pre- or post-treatment. The experience is enhanced with a light meal from the Spa Garden Menu, an indulgent Afternoon Tea, or a refreshing glass or bottle of Taittinger Champagne. A healthy Spa Garden Menu, designed by Executive Head Chef David Campbell, is available.
Spa Services
Spa Services include six rooms for a range of rejuvenating and relaxing treatments that include facials, massages, and nail treatments.
· Facials include: Elemental Herbology Five Element Facial; Rejuvenating Age Support Facial; Clear Cleanse Facial; Moisture Replenish Hydrating Facial; Radiance and Vitality Skin Brightening Facial; Age Support Eye Life; A Touch of Color makeup application
· Spiezia Organics Collection: Spiezia Touch Therapy Treatment, suitable for those diagnosed with and recovering from cancer, long-term illness or stress.
· Body Treatments include: Royal Crescent Signature Treatment; Five Element Aroma Massage; Deep Muscle Melt; Detox Booster Body Wrap; Ultimate Vitality; Back, Neck and Shoulder Massage; Back, Neck and Scalp Massage; Hot Stones Massage; Reflexology;
· Jessica Manicures and Pedicures include: Luxury Manicure or Pedicure; File and Polish Manicure or Pedicure; Geleration Manicure or Pedicure; Gel Removal
· Additional treatments include: The Gentlemen's Collection facials, massages, manicures, and pedicures. Waxing, eyebrow shaping, eyelash and brow tinting are also available.
Spa therapists work with luxurious holistic brands including Elemental Herbology as its primary partner brand. Made in England, with the purpose to help the face and body achieve an optimum state of health and vitality, Elemental Herbology products contain the highest-quality and responsibly-
Day Retreats
Extended spa retreats offer the perfect opportunity to escape to the tranquility of The Bath & Spa House. All retreats include full use of the Spa facility for one hour and complimentary use of robes, towels and footwear. Day Retreats are available Monday through Friday, with weekends subject to availability. Exclusive new retreats and monthly special offers are available on the website. Retreats include:
· Half Day Retreat – one hour Spa use, one hour treatment, and a two-course lunch or Afternoon Tea.
· The Serene Day Retreat – one hour Spa use, two hour treatment, and a two-course lunch or Afternoon Tea.
· The Romantic Hideaway – one hour Spa use, couple's massage, and a three-course dinner with a glass of Taittinger champagne.
· Twilight Spa Retreat – one hour Spa use, one hour treatment, and a glass of Taittinger Champagne. Available for groups of up to 4 people.
Spa Dining
Guests can enhance their spa experience by selecting from a variety of dining options.
· Champagne – A glass or bottle of Taittinger champagne, rosé or vintage, can be enjoyed in the Taittinger Spa Gardens, along with a variety of other beverages and juices.
· Light Dining – A healthy Garden Spa Menu is available for a light meal in the Taittinger Spa Garden, with dishes like chilled gazpacho, superfood salads and fresh fruit salads.
· Afternoon Tea – Guests can partake of Afternoon Tea with its savory delights and sweet indulgences in the Taittinger Spa Garden.
Spa Membership
Anyone can become a Spa Member and enjoy access to the five-star The Spa & Bath House facilities year round, plus discounts on Spa treatments, Spa products and dining, and Member events. Benefits vary by membership type. Memberships are for a 12-month period.
Children at the Spa
Children under the age of 12 are not permitted to use the Spa, however, children between the ages of 12 and 18 are allowed to use the Relaxation Pool when accompanied by an adult. Thirty-minute facials and nail treatments are available to children ages 12 to 16 when accompanied by an adult.
The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa: naturally refreshing.
About The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa
The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa is a five-star haven of elegance and tranquility, located steps away from the center of the quintessentially-
In addition, a number of exceptional British brand partnerships reflect the ethos of this authentic, refined hotel. Learn more about The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa or make reservations through the hotel website at: www.royalcrescent.co.uk or call +44 (0) 1225 823333.
Contact
Carlyle Fairfax Smith
Carlyle International
***@carlyleinternational.us
