Plunge into the ultimate spa experience with a visit to The Spa & Bath House at The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa

Perfect relaxation in the elegant surroundings of The Spa & Bath House

The Spa and Bath House

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Spa

* Health

* Luxury Industry:

* Travel Location:

* Bath - Somerset - England

Contact

Carlyle Fairfax Smith

Carlyle International

***@carlyleinternational.us Carlyle Fairfax SmithCarlyle International

End

-- The Spa & Bath House at The Royal Crescent Hotel is an award-winning spa designed to spoil guests and leave them feeling relaxed and refreshed. Through a combination of ancient and modern therapies based around the Five Element theory found in traditional Chinese medicine, therapists incorporate a guest's skin type, lifestyle, season, and environment to achieve optimal results.The Spa & Bath house, set in a converted coach house, underwent a multi-million dollar refurbishment and restoration in 2015 and features:· 12-meter (6.56-foot) heated Relaxation Pool· Vitality Pool with massage jets positioned to release tension in the back and calves· Himalayan Salt-Infused Sauna to help boost the immune system· Blossom Steam Inhalation Room with health-boosting eucalyptus and menthol aromas· Fully-equipped Fitness Room with the latest Power Plate technologyAfter being pampered in The Spa & Bath House, guests can continue their feeling of relaxation in the tranquil Taittinger Spa Garden, inspired by General Manager Jonathan R. Stapleton and crafted by Bath landscape designer Alison Jenkins in 2015. Wearing their fluffy robes, guests can sink into the comfortable seating to let the feelings of peace wash over them in the warm sunshine either pre- or post-treatment. The experience is enhanced with a light meal from the Spa Garden Menu, an indulgent Afternoon Tea, or a refreshing glass or bottle of Taittinger Champagne. A healthy Spa Garden Menu, designed by Executive Head Chef David Campbell, is available.Spa Services include six rooms for a range of rejuvenating and relaxing treatments that include facials, massages, and nail treatments.include: Elemental Herbology Five Element Facial; Rejuvenating Age Support Facial; Clear Cleanse Facial; Moisture Replenish Hydrating Facial; Radiance and Vitality Skin Brightening Facial; Age Support Eye Life; A Touch of Color makeup application: Spiezia Touch Therapy Treatment, suitable for those diagnosed with and recovering from cancer, long-term illness or stress.include: Royal Crescent Signature Treatment; Five Element Aroma Massage; Deep Muscle Melt; Detox Booster Body Wrap; Ultimate Vitality; Back, Neck and Shoulder Massage; Back, Neck and Scalp Massage; Hot Stones Massage; Reflexology;Pre-Natal Well-being Massageinclude: Luxury Manicure or Pedicure; File and Polish Manicure or Pedicure; Geleration Manicure or Pedicure; Gel Removalinclude: The Gentlemen's Collection facials, massages, manicures, and pedicures. Waxing, eyebrow shaping, eyelash and brow tinting are also available.Spa therapists work with luxurious holistic brands including Elemental Herbology as its primary partner brand. Made in England, with the purpose to help the face and body achieve an optimum state of health and vitality, Elemental Herbology products contain the highest-quality and responsibly-sourced ingredients free from artificial ingredients and preservatives.Extended spa retreats offer the perfect opportunity to escape to the tranquility of The Bath & Spa House. All retreats include full use of the Spa facility for one hour and complimentary use of robes, towels and footwear. Day Retreats are available Monday through Friday, with weekends subject to availability. Exclusive new retreats and monthly special offers are available on the website. Retreats include:– one hour Spa use, one hour treatment, and a two-course lunch or Afternoon Tea.– one hour Spa use, two hour treatment, and a two-course lunch or Afternoon Tea.– one hour Spa use, couple's massage, and a three-course dinner with a glass of Taittinger champagne.– one hour Spa use, one hour treatment, and a glass of Taittinger Champagne. Available for groups of up to 4 people.Guests can enhance their spa experience by selecting from a variety of dining options.– A glass or bottle of Taittinger champagne, rosé or vintage, can be enjoyed in the Taittinger Spa Gardens, along with a variety of other beverages and juices.– A healthy Garden Spa Menu is available for a light meal in the Taittinger Spa Garden, with dishes like chilled gazpacho, superfood salads and fresh fruit salads.– Guests can partake of Afternoon Tea with its savory delights and sweet indulgences in the Taittinger Spa Garden.Anyone can become a Spa Member and enjoy access to the five-star The Spa & Bath House facilities year round, plus discounts on Spa treatments, Spa products and dining, and Member events. Benefits vary by membership type. Memberships are for a 12-month period.Children under the age of 12 are not permitted to use the Spa, however, children between the ages of 12 and 18 are allowed to use the Relaxation Pool when accompanied by an adult. Thirty-minute facials and nail treatments are available to children ages 12 to 16 when accompanied by an adult.About The Royal Crescent Hotel & SpaThe Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa is a five-star haven of elegance and tranquility, located steps away from the center of the quintessentially-British city of Bath, England. The hotel offers more than 250 years of history, combined with modern luxury, and is at the heart of the iconic Royal Crescent landmark building, an outstanding achievement of 18th-century Georgian architecture. Comprising of 45 individually-designed suites and bedrooms, all offering ambient relaxed luxury, the hotel embodies modern elegance and prides itself on impeccable service along with its diverse offerings of The Garden Villa; the 2016-fully-renovated Spa & Bath House with Spa Garden; an acre of glorious, landscaped gardens along with a secluded Wedding Garden; The Dower House Restaurant, The Montagu Bar & Champagne Lounge and exquisite al fresco dining options, all combining to provide the ultimate 21century retreat.In addition, a number of exceptional British brand partnerships reflect the ethos of this authentic, refined hotel. Learn more about The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa or make reservations through the hotel website at: www.royalcrescent.co.uk or call +44 (0) 1225 823333.