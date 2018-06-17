Happy First Day of Summer! Tech & Dog Lovers Team Up to Help Families Enjoy Peace of Mind While Away

Enjoy Your Summer and Have More Peace of Mind With DogLog App! San Francisco Based DogLog App Helps You, Your Caregivers, Groomers and Vet Keep Up With your Dog on Your Smartphone While Traveling or Away From Your Pet

The Marks family's new dog, Cali, discussing summer travel plans and DogLog App!

-- Man's Best Friend now has a new best friend, DogLog App, available on any smart phone. DogLog is an exciting new app available on Android and iOS and is a great solution for pet owners and caretakers who want to keep track of a dog's well-being while away.DogLog solves the communication gap when multiple people take care of the same dogs. Say goodbye to the days of accidentally feeding the dog twice or thinking someone else took the dog for their walk.DogLog is beneficial to anyone who takes care of their dog solely, or within a group of other people. The user just downloads DogLog app, and everyone, including the fellow dog caretakers, creates a "pack.' This pack involves the pet owner, their dog, and any other caretakers of the dog. And the pack is where the magic happens. It's the method by which people can communicate with each other and know that their dog is always being taken care of well.The BENEFITS of DogLog app are that the pack caretakers can also log activities, such as feedings, treats, going on a walk, pee, poop, giving medication, teeth brushing, grooming, and training. They can add comments to activities to provide extra information, get notified when activities are logged for their dog, use the statistics page to get insights about their dog's life and have a live feed of their dog's activities at all times. The developers also made sure the app can support people who have multiple dogs.Shares Lynn Marks, Co-Founder, about the DogLog app process, "After they create a pack, any time that the user does something for the dog they log it into the app, and they can add comments as well if they want to add something more in the description. All information is saved into the dog's log, or timeline. This alerts all the other pack members that their dog is being taken care of, and because everything is logged with time stamps and additional comments, it can be referenced back to at a later time if they need to review what other activities need to be taken care of."Users have appreciated another benefit, that they can use the analytics feature of DogLog to look out for any concerning trends regarding their dog's health. Additionally, it is very useful if medicine needs to be distributed. "DogLog app also helps to make sure that dog owners never miss a dose of Heartworm or dog's flea and tick medicine, so he/she is always protected," expresses Lynn Marks.In addition to the current app, DogLog designers have many futuristic features they plan on adding to the app, like caretaking reminders, and connecting people who are interested in having their dog meet other dogs to socialize in the same neighborhood. The developers are always welcoming new ideas from avid DogLog app users.A NEW PUPPY TO LOVEThe Marks family lost their dog, Joy, who inspired the creation of DogLog app. When the time was right, they went out and got a new labradoodle pup, Cali, to be a part of the family."DogLog was inspired by us having to take care of Joy, but after she passed away and we decided to get a new dog, it was great to already have such a useful tool to take care of our puppy, Cali. My favorite benefit is when I am out of the house, in my office most of the day, and I get a notification on DogLog saying that my brother has taken her on a walk and given Cali her food, and it fills my heart with warmth and reassures me that our dog is not being neglected while I am out and cannot take care of her," describes Lynn Marks.Numerous reviews have been posted on the Google Play and iOS store like this one from Kay Blodge:Lynn Marks, Ron Marks & Gideon Marks, based in Silicon Valley, California, and Liat Marks in Israel, are the founders of DogLog app, which was developed organically by a family in need of a systematic way to take care of their dog in the city. The Marks family was able to create the concept for the app because of the combination of people in their family.Gideon Marks, Anchor Mentor at Google Launchpad Startup Space, Former Managing Director at Garage Technology Ventures, Plug and Play Tech Center, and Former CFO at RAD Data Communications, raised amazing children who were excited to use their talents to create a working legacy for their dog Joy. Ron Marks, a computer science engineer, coded it and Lynn Marks, product development manager, runs the project very structured with emphasis on feedback from users. Liat Marks helps with legal and marketing virtually, from Israel.Lynn Marks shares how it all started: "We started DogLog as a family to solve a problem that we were having as a family. Our dog Joy was a member of the family, so we wanted the best for her. We wanted her to have the best life while keeping her as healthy as possible. We realized that our lives were getting too busy to successfully keep track of what activities each family member had already done to take care of our dog."THE BIG MOVE TO SAN FRANCISCOAfter raising Joy for 8 years in a suburban house with a huge backyard, the Marks family moved to San Francisco, where they started caring for their dog in an apartment where they always had to remember to take their dog outside.Shares Lynn Marks, "When Joy actually got sick, I realized how useful DogLog actually is to see trends and keep track of our dog's lifestyle. My dad actually noticed that she started pooping more often than the past year, since we had been tracking it. That info peaked our interest to use the analytics part of our app to see how her behavior changed, and her health was deteriorating.When we went to the vet, we were able to show him real data as to when we saw this change occur. When we realized she was sick, and we had to keep her on a strict regimen of pills, we used DogLog so religiously to see when we actually gave her the medicine to know exactly when to give it to her. We had to keep track of her pain medicine, her ulcer medicine, etc."CO-FOUNDER FATHER, GIDEON MARKS, SHARES HIS PASSIONCo-Founder of DogLog app, Gideon Marks, is excited that his children are all a part of the creation of DogLog. "We are extremely passionate about dog wellness. We wanted to create this app and hopefully make a big difference for other families with dogs. We asked ourselves, 'How do we guarantee that these members of the family, those that do not have a mouth, and lack the ability to communicate with us, that we are listening?'DogLog started as a family project. It solved the problem within our family. When we moved to San Francisco, out and about at dog parks and in the city, we started asking people questions. Since it's the first day of summer, why not download DogLog app today to help your entire caretaking crew communicate during the busy travel months ahead?