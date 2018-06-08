Acclaimed Author Returns Home for Local NY Book Signings

Paula Lesso's Book, What Are You Waiting For? Asks Powerful Questions About Life

What Are You Waiting For? by Corning native Paula Lesso

--That's a question that you've probably been asked – or perhaps asked yourself – countless times in your life. But have you actually done anything about it? In her first book, Corning native and coaching pro Paula Lesso shares her story of personal and professional awakening and explains to readers why, as her subtitle notes,Paula will be in town for two book signings in June – at The Soul Full Cup in Corning on June 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and in neighboring Painted Post at The Central on June 24 from 10 a.m. to noon. Patrons will get to meet the local author, get books personally signed, and hear the motivational speaker's personal story of how resilience made the difference between extreme success and extreme failure. Best of all, her book, and her coaching and leadership training practice, are designed to help readers and clients awaken their own brilliance and tackle the issues that are holding them back.So, whether you are waiting for the perfect relationship, the ideal career, to start your own business, to get to the gym or whatever else is pressing on your mind, it's time to stop putting things off and start living – and this book will help you get there! Come out and meet Paula to find out how!Is an enjoyable read with practical tools and exercises that will challenge you to become a better version of yourself starting today!" – Ty Burton, Author"Paula Lesso knows what she writes not only because of her professional training but mostly because of the courage she has used to meet challenges in her own life. This is the kind of little book you keep on the night stand or in your pocket or briefcase to reread periodically as a reminder of the power you possess in creating your own life." – Patrice Gaines, Authoris now available for at Barnes and Noble at tinyurl.com/yc9yekvstinyurl.com/ydbpvag9life is built on Change and Challenges.It wasn't always that way, but Paula, the "Personal Journey Life Coach", motivational speaker, leadership trainer and author, has used her personal and professional experience to challenge herself and, most importantly, her clients to believe in themselves and find the resilience to overcome setbacks. A triathlete, Cross Fit athlete, health and nutrition advocate and ballroom dancer, Paula assists coaching clients who feel overwhelmed, are in personal or professional transition or want to achieve more in their lives. The key, Paula says, is for folks to recognize their barriers, find their priorities and take action to make changes. A native of Corning NY, Paula took a risk to move to Charlotte, NC, then took another risk to start her coaching business – Personal Journey Coaching - after leaving corporate positions. And for Paula, as for the rest of us, the challenges and opportunities are still coming! Her new book is on the way!