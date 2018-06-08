 
Industry News





Local Real Estate CEO to Share Her Success Story at Raleigh Event

Michelle Keaton-Barrow to Participate in Black Entrepreneurship Week
 
 
Michelle Keaton-Barrow, CEO of Keaton Barrow Realty
RALEIGH, N.C. - June 13, 2018 - PRLog -- Michelle Keaton-Barrow, CEO of Keaton Barrow Realty is one of a group of successful local entrepreneurs who will be sharing her story during Black Entrepreneurship Week on Tuesday, July 10, at Shaw University. Presented by the Innovation & Entrepreneurship Center, Black Entrepreneurship Week offers a full week of thought-provoking talks, panel discussions, and community-building events designed to spur innovation and foster entrepreneurship.

Keaton-Barrow, whose firm has offices in Raleigh and Charlotte, has been asked to share her inspiring story as part of Black-owned Business Success Stories, a panel discussion with local successful business owners.Amber Bond of the Carolina Small Business Development Fund will be moderating the discussion that includes panelists Keaton Barrow; Cheryle Lakes of Blooming Baby; Carnela Hill of CR Hill Design Group; and William Holder, McDonald's Franchise Owner.

The week kicks off with a reception on Monday evening, July 9, and then begins in earnest with this inspiring discussion the next morning. Other events range from a Small Business Resource Fair to a Women's Leadership Summit and seminars on marketing, accessing capital, developing a business model, and more.

"I am honored to take part in this inspiring week designed to promote entrepreneurship and to provide participants with practical tools for achieving that dream," says Keaton-Barrow. "I look forward to sharing my story as well as to learning from others, since education truly is a lifelong, continuing process. I can't wait to hear from people who are looking to join me on this fulfilling journey of launching their own business."

Indeed, with more than 27 years experience in commercial and residential real estate, Keaton-Barrow has developed a reputation as a an experienced businesswoman and a trusted expert whose knowledge of current market trends, neighborhood statistics, and insurance information is unmatched. She honed her leadership skills as a college professor, business owner and board member. Her passion for philanthropy is demonstrated by the numerous non-profit and charitable entities that she supports, including serving as a mentor for SCORE, a member of the Charlotte Business and Inclusion Advisory Committee, and service on the board for the United Minority Contractors of North Carolina, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Black Chamber of Commerce, PAVE Charter School, and the Women's Impact Fund of Charlotte.

Keaton-Barrow will be speaking at the Black-owned Business Success Stories panel discussion on Tuesday, July 10, from 10-11:30 a.m. at Shaw University, Yancy Building, Room 126, 118 E South St, Raleigh, NC 27601. The cost to attend the discussion is $5; while All-Access passes for the week's complete events are $65. Visit https://www.iecnc.com/bew-2018 to learn more and to register.

About Keaton Barrow Realty:

With offices in Charlotte and Raleigh, N.C., Keaton Barrow Realty is dedicated to providing its clients with professional service and expert advice. Their main goal is to educate the public on all matters related to residential and commercial real estate. The firm also provides international relocation services. Why wait? Live your legacy today by visiting http://www.keatonbarrowrealty.com.

About the Innovation & Entrepreneurship Center:

The Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (IEC) is a partnership between Shaw University and Carolina Small Business Development Fund. Created to inspire, connect, encourage and support students and entrepreneurs, the IEC provides existing and aspiring business owners with space to think and meet. Through a hands-on curriculum, members can find resources to finance their ventures and build skills necessary to support a growing business.

Source:Keaton Barrow Realty
