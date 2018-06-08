News By Tag
Left Field Agency Sets June 14 For Screening For Original Series, "Audible"
Debuting as a web-series, Audible produced by Left Field Agency, will screen at an invitation-only private event. As their first multi-episode production, LFA executives are confident that they have captured content with meaning and purpose. Filmed in 2017, the series has garnered praise and support from popular social media and marketing influencer, Gary Vaynerchuck.
"As content creators, it's easy to feel like every story you hear needs to be told. Each has it's own merit; perspective & weight. After speaking with Quincy, his story stayed on our minds."—Brian Fitch
The pilot is focused on Quincy Avery, an award-winning NFL quarterback trainer. From an up-close and behind the scenes point of view, the series has an instant substance and intensity that will bridge a gap between viewers and the secret world of professional football coaching.
Quincy's passion about his duty is chronicled in the "short" and offers inspiration—
"The quarterback is the natural leader of their community, shaping their school, their university, and beyond. Often, we only get to see them on the field. With this project we wanted to peel back the layers, allowing everyone to see just who these players really are. There's more than meets the eye," says Avery
Centered on the coach, the pilot will set the tone for the first season.
With the boom in streaming platforms, the web has become a destination for new content, characters, and many other series. LFA's goal is to premiere test content to a select audience—as a focus group to gauge initial housing for the sports docu-series.
The ultimate goal of the screening is to build awareness, secure additional support, then distribution to a major network or the likes of a Netflix or Hulu.
About Left Field Agency
LFA is a social media strategy and management company. With offices in Atlanta and Charlotte, NC, the company produces content, builds social standing for their client base and propels them to influencer status. At the core of their business model is social media, branded content and their creative studio.
About Quincy Avery
He is the nation's leading quarterback trainer. Hoping to follow in his father's footsteps, Avery began his coaching career at UCLA, where he quickly realized he could impact the lives of his athletes deeper, as a private instructor. After developing a wealth of knowledge from some of the greatest minds in the game, such as Tony Dungy, Trent Dilfer, Marc Trestman and Keyshawn Johnson, he began his own Quarterback Academy.
For more information on Audible, visit: www.lfamarketing.com
Media Contact
Left Field Agency
***@synergyprservices.com
