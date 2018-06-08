 
Industry News





Men's Organization, Be Men Inc. Announces Partnership with New Communications Director

 
 
BeMen Inc. announces new Communications Director, Samantha Pounds
INDIANAPOLIS - June 13, 2018 - PRLog -- BeMen Inc., an Indianapolis based organization is pleased to announce a new partnership with public relations professional, Samantha Pounds who will serve as the organization's new Communications Director.

Pounds, who recently took a hiatus from public relations and marketing will serve as the organization's main point of contact for media and press inquiries. In addition to serving as the organization's main point of contact, Pounds will also develop a series of communication plans that will further help increase the mission of BeMen Inc.

The mission of BeMen Inc. is to empower men to love God, be a leader in their homes, communities, local churches, careers, and businesses and to be strong, courageous and live lives pleasing to God.

"As a young woman in the community, I value the mission of BeMen Inc. and look forward to helping the founder {Terrell Sarver} achieve and execute the mission. I also look forward to engaging the African-American communities all across the country to take in this very important mission as well," said Pounds.

Terrell Sarver, the founder of BeMen Inc. has also expressed his excitement with Pounds joining the organization to help further the mission of BeMen Inc.

"Our objective is for every man to see that they have a purpose in life, and to validate their voice as men. I strongly believe the key piece missing to help further execute this was the marketing and public relations aspect," said Sarver.

For more information about BeMen Inc. and how you can get involved, visit www.bemeninc.com For press and media inquiries, please contact Samantha Pounds.

Media Contact
Samantha Pounds
contact@bemeninc.com
323-599-6399
