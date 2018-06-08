Stevie Boi Is Looking For Models/talent For His Next Powershoot In The Dmv

Models/talents etc please sign up before its too late! deadline june 22nd

-- Attention models/talent and all DMV models in the area_____We are super excited to bring our powershoot to baltimore. Our past powershoot's have sold out in hours!. Our plan is to take this concept on tour all around the usa starting in 2018.______Bookings starts today. Be sure to rsvp your time slots by emailing info@stevieboi com. This is a great opportunity to work with @liteworkstudios (https://www.instagram.com/liteworkstudios/)and be styled by Stevie Boi.____________Dates: June 24 & 25thLocation: baltimore ( lite work studios)Time: noon - 8pmRsvp: info@stevieboi comRsvp fee: $10.00Shoot fee: $100.00 (paid the day of shoot in cash only)Please review and read all details following the information above.The shoot time will be for 40 minutes of styling and shootingModels/Talent are allowed to bring only one person on set of the shoot.Please do not bring food/alcohol or beverages on set besides water.We will accept cash only. Please bring exact change of $100.00All images from the shoot will belong to you. Extra editing will be up to photographer. Videographer will be on set filming as well.