Stevie Boi Is Looking For Models/talent For His Next Powershoot In The Dmv
Models/talents etc please sign up before its too late! deadline june 22nd
We are super excited to bring our powershoot to baltimore. Our past powershoot's have sold out in hours!. Our plan is to take this concept on tour all around the usa starting in 2018.
Bookings starts today. Be sure to rsvp your time slots by emailing info@stevieboi com. This is a great opportunity to work with @liteworkstudios (https://www.instagram.com/
Dates: June 24 & 25th
Location: baltimore ( lite work studios)
Time: noon - 8pm
Rsvp: info@stevieboi com
Rsvp fee: $10.00
Shoot fee: $100.00 (paid the day of shoot in cash only)
Please review and read all details following the information above.
The shoot time will be for 40 minutes of styling and shooting
Models/Talent are allowed to bring only one person on set of the shoot.
Please do not bring food/alcohol or beverages on set besides water.
We will accept cash only. Please bring exact change of $100.00
All images from the shoot will belong to you. Extra editing will be up to photographer. Videographer will be on set filming as well.
Contact
Ashley
***@stevieboi.com
