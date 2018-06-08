Four National NENA Conference Presentations That Will Inspire Your Jurisdiction To Be A Star

End

-- This year at the NENA 2018 Conference GeoComm will be presenting at four presentations that will empower you in the field of public safety and emergency services. The presentations are designed to help you stay ahead of the game and gain a professional edge. Public safety experts will deliver these presentations, address challenges faced in the industry, and provide insights on new technologies.John Brosowsky will be co-presenting with RapidSOS onThis presentation titledwill discuss how calls can be routed precisely using modern smartphone location services on an NG9-1-1 network using data from the RapidSOS NG911 Clearinghouse and the GIS-based Emergency Call Routing Function (ECRF).John Brosowsky will also be co-presenting onat a session titled. During this session attendees will hear about the process the State of Maine went through when moving from a legacy system to an NG9-1-1 system as well as the operational benefits of geo-enabled selective transfer in an NG9-1-1 system using an ECRF.Deb Rozeboom will be one of the five panelists presenting onon. The informative session will answer queries like the "why" behind the NG9-1-1 standards, the significance of a 98% match rate, the Master Street Address Guide (MSAG) in today's 9-1-1 environment, and what in the world CLDXF means.Jessica Frye will also be part of a five-member team on. presenting on the. During this session, panelists will discuss the preparation multiple states went through for making the transition to and successfully implementing an ESInet with i3 services.NENA 2018 will be held from June 16-21 at Nashville, Tennessee. To learn more about GeoComm's activities at the conference visitGeoComm was founded in 1995 to provide county governments with turnkey emergency 9-1-1 development services. Over the subsequent 23 years, the company has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping to keep more than 100 million people safe. Today, GeoComm has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems that route emergency calls to the appropriate call center, map the caller's location on call taker or dispatcher maps, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire and ambulance vehicles. Our NG9-1-1 GIS solutions provide GIS data quality control, transformation, and aggregation services as well NG9-1-1 system emergency call routing. To learn more about GeoComm, please visit