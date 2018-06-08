News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Financial Expert Tarra Jackson Shares Impact of AT&T/Time Warner Merger on Consumers with Al Jazeera
Federal Judge approves AT&T acquisition of Time Warner nine days before the merger deadline. Although this is a big win for the companies and their stockholders, Tarra Jackson shared how this will ultimately cost consumers.
Financial Analyst, Tarra Jackson, shared with Al Jazeera News (http://www.aljazeera.com)
As "Game of Thrones" fanatics and pay-TV package subscribers, who just do not prefer using AT&T for anything, are biting their nails; Tarra Jackson shares her unique and sometimes controversial perspective on this national news headline and how it will ultimately affect consumers' wallets globally with the media.
Tarra Jackson is a bestselling author of "Financial Fornication,"
Tarra Jackson is available for interviews to discuss this and other national news headlines from a consumer advocate perspective. Email info@madammoney.com for talking points for an interview.
For more information about Tarra "Madam Money" Jackson, visit http://www.MadamMoney.com.
Contact
Shayna Boston
***@madammoney.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse