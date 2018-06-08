 
Industry News





Financial Expert Tarra Jackson Shares Impact of AT&T/Time Warner Merger on Consumers with Al Jazeera

Federal Judge approves AT&T acquisition of Time Warner nine days before the merger deadline. Although this is a big win for the companies and their stockholders, Tarra Jackson shared how this will ultimately cost consumers.
 
 
WASHINGTON - June 13, 2018 - PRLog -- Federal Judge Richard Leon ruled in favor of AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner, stating in his verdict that the Department of Justice "...failed to meet its burden to establish that the proposed transaction is likely to lessen competition substantially..." The judge made announced verdict on June 12, 2018, just nine days before the merger deadline, which would make the merger agreement dead and allow either party to walk away.

Financial Analyst, Tarra Jackson, shared with Al Jazeera News (http://www.aljazeera.com) that "This is a huge win for AT&T, Time Warner and their stockholders. It is a smart business strategy to compete with the likes of Amazon, Google and Facebook. However, to imply that consumer will not pay more in the near or not so distant future is just not true." Tarra explained that similar to the Amazon Prime membership increase after Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods, consumers may see increase in fees, new fees as well as more targeted ads after the AT&T / Time Warner merger.

As "Game of Thrones" fanatics and pay-TV package subscribers, who just do not prefer using AT&T for anything, are biting their nails; Tarra Jackson shares her unique and sometimes controversial perspective on this national news headline and how it will ultimately affect consumers' wallets globally with the media.

Tarra Jackson is a bestselling author of "Financial Fornication," personal financial analyst, licensed insurance agent, celebrity money manager, media contributor, international speaker and former Interim President / CEO of an Atlanta based credit union with other 25 years of financial services industry experience. She has been featured in Black Enterprise, Essence, Experian.com, Al Jazeera News and numerous radio shows, financial blogs and podcasts.

Tarra Jackson is available for interviews to discuss this and other national news headlines from a consumer advocate perspective. Email info@madammoney.com for talking points for an interview.

For more information about Tarra "Madam Money" Jackson, visit http://www.MadamMoney.com.

Contact
Shayna Boston
***@madammoney.com
End
Source:Madam Money & Co.
Email:***@madammoney.com Email Verified
