News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Stars Come Out As "Martini In The Morning" Salutes One Of Its Own: June 25, Catalina Bar & Grill
Featuring Tierney Sutton, Renee Olstead, Jane Monheit, the Dave Damiani No Vacancy Orchestra and More!
Miriam Garfield has been part of the station's "unintentional volunteers,"
Last spring, just before her 79th birthday, "Mother Miriam" was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. After surgery, months of chemotherapy and radiation, her doctor said earlier this year, "You don't have cancer… go live your life!"
To celebrate, MartiniInTheMorning.com is hosting "Mother" Miriam's 80th Birthday and I Kicked Cancer's Butt Bash" on Monday night, June 25th at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood. The festivities begin at 8:30pm with doors open at 7pm.
Entertainment for the night includes Dave Damiani and his No Vacancy Orchestra along with guests, nine-time Grammy nominee Tierney Sutton, Renee Olstead, Jane Monheit, Chinese pop star and actor Jonny Blu, Gloria Loring, and Deana Martin. Additional artists to be announced.
The evening will also feature an auction of items from the artists on the show and artists played on MartiniInTheMorning, including Frank Sinatra, Peggy Lee, Dean Martin and Mel Torme. Proceeds from the event will help keep the music playing on MartiniInTheMorning.com.
Tickets are available online from $35 (General) to $60 (Premiere) at CatalinaJazzClub.com or https://bit.ly/
Details:
"Mother" Miriam's 80th Birthday and I Kicked Cancer's Butt Bash"
Monday, June 25
Show 8:30pm; Doors Open: 7pm
Catalina Bar & Grill
6725 W. Sunset Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Reservations:
Purchase tix: https://bit.ly/
FOR MORE INFO: http://www.MartiniInTheMorning.com
Contact
Holly Cooper
***@mouthpiecemusic.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse