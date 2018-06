The Stars Come Out As "Martini In The Morning" Salutes One Of Its Own: June 25, Catalina Bar & Grill

Featuring Tierney Sutton, Renee Olstead, Jane Monheit, the Dave Damiani No Vacancy Orchestra and More!

Contact

Holly Cooper

***@mouthpiecemusic.com Holly Cooper

End

-- For almost 12 years, MartiniInTheMorning.com has been streaming music to music lovers across the USA and around the world. Great American songbook gems from artists like Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and Dean Martin to contemporary artists like Michael Bublé, Diana Krall, Harry Connick Jr. and Steve Tyrell have attracted listeners of all ages from around the world.Miriam Garfield has been part of the station's "unintentional volunteers,"working behind the scenes and on the air as sidekick to station founder and morning host Brad "Martini" Chambers. Known affectionately as "Mother" Miriam, she schedules interviews with the myriad artists who have appeared on the station to talk about upcoming shows, new releases and music in general.Last spring, just before her 79birthday, "Mother Miriam" was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. After surgery, months of chemotherapy and radiation, her doctor said earlier this year, "You don't have cancer… go live your life!"To celebrate, MartiniInTheMorning.com is hosting "" on Monday night, June 25at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood. The festivities begin at 8:30pm with doors open at 7pm.Entertainment for the night includes Dave Damiani and his No Vacancy Orchestra along with guests, nine-time Grammy nominee Tierney Sutton, Renee Olstead, Jane Monheit, Chinese pop star and actor Jonny Blu, Gloria Loring, and Deana Martin. Additional artists to be announced.The evening will also feature an auction of items from the artists on the show and artists played on MartiniInTheMorning, including Frank Sinatra, Peggy Lee, Dean Martin and Mel Torme. Proceeds from the event will help keep the music playing on MartiniInTheMorning.com.Tickets are available online from $35 (General) to $60 (Premiere) at CatalinaJazzClub.com or https://bit.ly/2Jw6To9. Reservations are also available by phone: (323) 466-2210.Details:Monday, June 25Show 8:30pm; Doors Open: 7pmCatalina Bar & Grill6725 W. Sunset Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028Reservations:(323) 466-2210Purchase tix: https://bit.ly/ 2Jw6To9 FOR MORE INFO: http://www.MartiniInTheMorning.com