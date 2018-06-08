News By Tag
South Coast Improvement, Co. completes $725,000 pool renovation at Maplewood at Mayflower Place
The $725,359 project featured a total renovation of the pool, locker room and spa area of pool facility. That included replacement of the pool roof to a new system to provide optimal natural light. The pool received new tiles to offer better traction and safety for users. The adjacent hot tub also received new tiles and jet stream system.
The locker room portion of the project included new fixtures, cabinets, tiles and other amenities. A new door system was installed in the vestibule entrance to the pool and spa. The entire pool, spa and locker room received an upgrade to the HVAC system to a fabric duct system for improved aesthetics and efficiency.
"Fitness areas are an extremely important part of the assisted living experience. You want residents to be active on one hand, but you understand the greater need for safe conditions to do so," said Tom Quinlan, president of South Coast Improvement Company. "With this renovation, residents and staff at Maplewood at Mayflower Place have a first-class facility to help seniors get further enjoyment and benefit."
The architect for the project was DMS Design LLC of Beverly, Massachusetts. The engineering firm was Coastal Engineering of Orleans, MA.
Maplewood at Mayflower Place is Cape Cod's only full-service retirement community offering independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing and
rehabilitation.
Maplewood at Mayflower Place is part of Maplewood Senior Living. For more information, visit http://www.maplewoodseniorliving.com.
Based in Marion, Mass. and with an office in Reading, Pennsylvania, South Coast Improvement Co is a recognized leader in providing building and renovation services to a client base of senior living, healthcare, institutional and retail clients. For more information, please call 508-748-6545 or visit http://www.southcoastimprovement.com.
