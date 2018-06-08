 
News By Tag
* Las Vegas Property Management
* Henderson Property Management
* Las Vegas Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Property
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
141312111098

Atlas Group LC Adds Sunset City Apartments to Client Portfolio

 
LAS VEGAS - June 13, 2018 - PRLog -- Chell Hood of Atlas Group LC, has brought on Sunset City Apartments, a 30 unit apartment complex located at 1701 North Rancho Dr. Built in 1985, the two-story complex is located close the US 95 highway and is less than one mile from Texas Station Casino. There are plans to get the building repainted and landscaped in the near future.

Atlas Group prides itself on communication and the ability to develop strong client relationships. When Sunset City Apartments began looking for a new property management firm, they referred to a realtor for an opinion. Upon receiving a well-regarded review, Sunset City Apartments contacted Atlas Group and the two quickly developed a strong relationship as the result of Ms. Hood's consistent communication and quick response times.

Atlas Group is excited to partner with Sunset City Apartments and to continue to provide better service to property owners and investors. To learn more about Atlas Group LC and their services, please call (725) 244-4700 or visit https://www.property-mgmt.com.

Contact
Chell Hood, Property Manager & Realtor
***@property-mgmt.com
(725) 244-4700
End
Source:Atlas Group LC
Email:***@property-mgmt.com
Posted By:***@property-mgmt.com Email Verified
Tags:Las Vegas Property Management, Henderson Property Management, Las Vegas Real Estate
Industry:Property
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Atlas Group LC - Las Vegas Property Management PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

Jun 13, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share