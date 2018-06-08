News By Tag
Atlas Group LC Adds Sunset City Apartments to Client Portfolio
Atlas Group prides itself on communication and the ability to develop strong client relationships. When Sunset City Apartments began looking for a new property management firm, they referred to a realtor for an opinion. Upon receiving a well-regarded review, Sunset City Apartments contacted Atlas Group and the two quickly developed a strong relationship as the result of Ms. Hood's consistent communication and quick response times.
Atlas Group is excited to partner with Sunset City Apartments and to continue to provide better service to property owners and investors. To learn more about Atlas Group LC and their services, please call (725) 244-4700 or visit https://www.property-
Chell Hood, Property Manager & Realtor
***@property-
(725) 244-4700
