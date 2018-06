Atlas Group LC Adds Sunset City Apartments to Client Portfolio

Contact

Chell Hood, Property Manager & Realtor

***@property- mgmt.com

Chell Hood, Property Manager & Realtor(725) 244-4700

-- Chell Hood of Atlas Group LC, has brought on Sunset City Apartments, a 30 unit apartment complex located at 1701 North Rancho Dr. Built in 1985, the two-story complex is located close the US 95 highway and is less than one mile from Texas Station Casino. There are plans to get the building repainted and landscaped in the near future.Atlas Group prides itself on communication and the ability to develop strong client relationships. When Sunset City Apartments began looking for a new property management firm, they referred to a realtor for an opinion. Upon receiving a well-regarded review, Sunset City Apartments contacted Atlas Group and the two quickly developed a strong relationship as the result of Ms. Hood's consistent communication and quick response times.Atlas Group is excited to partner with Sunset City Apartments and to continue to provide better service to property owners and investors. To learn more about Atlas Group LC and their services, please call (725) 244-4700 or visit https://www.property- mgmt.com