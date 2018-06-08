 
News By Tag
* Networkathon
* OfficeSupplySolutions
* Networking
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
141312111098


St. Louis' Free Biggest Networking Event "Network-A-Thon" June 21 at Chesterfield Mall

 
 
Network-A-Thon in St. Louis June 21
Network-A-Thon in St. Louis June 21
ST. LOUIS - June 13, 2018 - PRLog -- St. Louis' largest, free networking event, Network-A-Thon, will be held 4pm to 8pm, Thursday, June 21, 2018 on the second level at Chesterfield Mall near Macy's.  The event is hosted by Office Supply Solutions.

Some 500 persons are expected to attend the event from various professions throughout the area. The event features free parking, free food, a free photo booth, free caricatures, free gourmet coffee and a cash bar will be available. Area professionals are invited to bring the people they network with along for a fun and productive networking event.

"We invite all area business professionals to this event and make sure you bring plenty of business cards said Mark Brimer, Founder of Office Supply Solutions.

"These events are our way of giving back to the community, and now, in our fourth year, each event keeps getting bigger and better. It is a great way for business executives to make new personal connections. Our team will be glad to make an introduction to anyone you wish to meet.  All companies in the St. Louis area are invited to send a representative and enjoy this special event," Brimer said.

Registration is free at http://networkathon.com, or by texting NAT at 63975.
End
Source:Office Supply Solutions
Email:***@solomonturner.com Email Verified
Phone:3142050800
Tags:Networkathon, OfficeSupplySolutions, Networking
Industry:Business
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Jun 13, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share