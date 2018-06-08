News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
St. Louis' Free Biggest Networking Event "Network-A-Thon" June 21 at Chesterfield Mall
Some 500 persons are expected to attend the event from various professions throughout the area. The event features free parking, free food, a free photo booth, free caricatures, free gourmet coffee and a cash bar will be available. Area professionals are invited to bring the people they network with along for a fun and productive networking event.
"We invite all area business professionals to this event and make sure you bring plenty of business cards said Mark Brimer, Founder of Office Supply Solutions.
"These events are our way of giving back to the community, and now, in our fourth year, each event keeps getting bigger and better. It is a great way for business executives to make new personal connections. Our team will be glad to make an introduction to anyone you wish to meet. All companies in the St. Louis area are invited to send a representative and enjoy this special event," Brimer said.
Registration is free at http://networkathon.com, or by texting NAT at 63975.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse