Fundraising, acknowledging volunteers or getting one's mission known is best done through events. Many non-profits don't have the resources to do big events, or even where to start. The June Charity Coalition seeks to answer those questions.

Lisa Mansell

Lisa Mansell

-- On Wednesday, June 20, area non-profits – their staff, board members and volunteers – are invited to attend the bi-monthly Charity Coalition Luncheon at the historic Fort Harrison. The event begins with networking at 11:30am and there is no cost to attend.Founded in 2014, the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition brings together non-profits from all sectors to network, share resources and opportunities for collaboration.In addition to networking and a buffet lunch prepared by award-winning chefs, the program will highlight a local charity and provide a mini-workshop on a non-profit bugbear – event planning and production."Unsuccessful events are caused by just one thing," said Dylan Pires, the Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology, host of the Coalition. "That one thing is lack of complete planning."Attendees will be taken through basic event planning and will walk away with a checklist they can use to help their organizations hold successful fundraisers, volunteer recognition events or annual meetings."Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote that 80 percent of an event is the preparation and with non-profits needing to continually raise funds, get volunteers on board and boost their organization's profile, knowing what that preparation consists of, and doing those actions, will result in success for a group of any size."Complimentary valet parking is available for luncheon guests. Guests are encouraged to bring business cards to share with other attendees.For more information about the luncheon, please contact Dylan Pires at 727-467-6860.About the Fort Harrison Religious Retreat:Since its construction in 1927, the Fort Harrison has been the home to many charitable events and community organizations. The Fort Harrison's current owner, the Church of Scientology, has hosted over 500 community events there since its top-to-bottom restoration in 2009. The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard and incorporated in 1954. It has since expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups in 167 nations.