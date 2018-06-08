 
Industry News





Media Advisory: Multi-Grammy Nominated musician NAJEE, live at The Tralf June 16th

In Celebration of Father's Day, NAJEE returns to Buffalo for an unforgettable weekend!
 
 
Najee June 16
BUFFALO, N.Y. - June 13, 2018 - PRLog -- Two-time Grammy-nominated and award-winning saxophonist and flautist,
NAJEE returns to Buffalo for a special live performance at The Tralf Music Hall, in celebration of Father's Day weekend. The show is hosted by celebrity drummer and Buffalo native, Daniel Powell.

As one of the top-selling jazz saxophonist of our generation, Najee continues to demonstrate his consistency to connect with various audiences throughout the world. Creating music at this level in his career is still exhilarating, as he states, "I am always evolving. As a musician the love of performing for people whether in-studio or live, is still a gratifying experience." These experiences is what has catapulted him to release his 17th studio album, entitled: "Poetry In Motion" that features, Incognito, Will Downing, Eric Roberson, Maysa, Bobby Lyle, Blake Aaron, and producer Barry Eastmond.  Concert attendees can expect to hear songs from the new album along with Najee's popular hits.

In addition, Najee will be hosting a special master class at the
Buffalo Center for the Arts and Technology (http://www.buffaloartstechcenter.org/), on Friday, June 15th from 6pm to 8pm. For more information please contact, Da'von McCune: (716)259-1680 x500.

WHEN: Saturday, June 16, 2018

TIME:   Two shows - 6:30pm and 9:30pm

WHERE: The Tralf Music Hall - 622 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14202

TICKETS: www.ticketmaster.com
