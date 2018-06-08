News By Tag
Media Advisory: Multi-Grammy Nominated musician NAJEE, live at The Tralf June 16th
In Celebration of Father's Day, NAJEE returns to Buffalo for an unforgettable weekend!
NAJEE returns to Buffalo for a special live performance at The Tralf Music Hall, in celebration of Father's Day weekend. The show is hosted by celebrity drummer and Buffalo native, Daniel Powell.
As one of the top-selling jazz saxophonist of our generation, Najee continues to demonstrate his consistency to connect with various audiences throughout the world. Creating music at this level in his career is still exhilarating, as he states, "I am always evolving. As a musician the love of performing for people whether in-studio or live, is still a gratifying experience."
In addition, Najee will be hosting a special master class at the
Buffalo Center for the Arts and Technology (http://www.buffaloartstechcenter.org/
WHEN: Saturday, June 16, 2018
TIME: Two shows - 6:30pm and 9:30pm
WHERE: The Tralf Music Hall - 622 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14202
TICKETS: www.ticketmaster.com
