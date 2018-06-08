 
Wear Purple on June 15 for Elder Abuse Awareness

Editorial opinion from Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida's Elder Abuse Prevention Coordinator, Sherry Young.
 
 
AAASWFL asks you to Wear Purple for Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15
AAASWFL asks you to Wear Purple for Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15
 
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. - June 13, 2018 - PRLog -- Living in Southwest Florida, we all know and love many older adults. For most of us, the thought of someone abusing or taking advantage of our elders is heartbreaking. And yet, the National Council on Aging estimates that one in ten older Americans has been the victim of some sort of abuse.

Older people are vital, contributing members of our community who should be treated with respect and dignity. As a society, we have confronted and addressed the scourge of child abuse and domestic violence.  In the same way, we can find solutions to address elder abuse.

That's why World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is so important.  This Friday, June 15, 2018, communities all over the world will highlight the issue of Elder Abuse.  World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is a call-to-action for individuals, organizations, and communities to raise awareness about the abuse, neglect, and exploitation of elders. It was established in 2006 by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse, the World Health Organization, and the United Nations.

As a community, we can become more alert to the signs of abuse.  Most of us would notice signs of physical abuse, like unexplained bruises, cuts, or sores.  But we may not be as adept at noticing the red flags of emotional abuse, like withdrawal from normal activities. We may not notice when our elders are being financially exploited by a friend, neighbor, or caregiver who fail to provide for an elder's needs.  And we may turn our heads to signs of neglect like poor hygiene or dangerous living conditions.

Of course, there are actions we can take to both prevent and report abuse.  Simply being a friendly visitor to an older neighbor is a great start.  If you know someone who is a caregiver for an elder, provide them with emotional support.  And if you suspect an elder is being abused, make a call to the abuse hotline at 800-96-ABUSE. Your call is completely confidential and could save a life.

The Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida offers free elder abuse prevention education programs to the community. If you'd like someone to come speak with your group, organization, or community about how to identify and report elder abuse, call our toll-free helpline at 866-413-5337.

There's one more thing you can do-- the Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida (http://www.aaaswfl.org) is asking the community to WEAR PURPLE on Friday, June 15 in support of elder abuse prevention.  Why purple?  Because we associate the color purple with royalty, dignity, and respect—the same words we should be using to describe our elders.

So open your eyes (and your closet) to the issue of elder abuse on Friday.  With more than 415,000 seniors making their homes in Southwest Florida, your awareness of this issue has never been more important.

Sherry Young, Elder Abuse Prevention Coordinator
Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida
End
