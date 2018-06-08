News By Tag
Hammock Gardens Nursery & Landscaping Announces Summer Workshop Schedule
The workshop series schedule is as follows and all workshops will take place at their garden center located at 5208 N. Ocean Shore Blvd., Palm Coast, Fla.:
Saturday, June 16, 10-11:30 a.m., Fairy Door & Accessories Workshop, create this mini door to put in your magical garden. With this workshop also create a fairy ceramic pathway and mini wood-looking bench. This workshop is for the young at heart. Cost $30 for bisque.
Saturday, June 23, 10 a.m.-noon, Glazing Workshop / Studio Time, any projects taken before this date will be fired to bisqueware and ready to add glazes to them. During this class, learn how to glaze and use beautiful low fire glazes to create a finish piece of artwork. Cost $10 per piece.
Saturday, July 7, 10-11:30 a.m., Driftwood Looking Planter Workshop, with clay create this faux driftwood- looking planter to place on a table or hand on a wall as a vertical planter and functional used as a vessel to hold fresh cut flowers picked from your garden or your favorite florist. Cost $30 for bisque, $10 additional for glazed.
Saturday, July 21, 10-11:30 a.m., Textured Seashell / Fossil Planter Workshop, incorporating fossil, shells, fish and nautical detailed press molds, create this unique planter or home décor piece of art. Cost $30 for bisque, $10 additional for glazed.
Wednesday, July 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Modern Mayan Figure Workshop & Lunch, an advanced ceramic workshop. Students must have prior ceramic knowledge. In this workshop, participants will create two large wall hanging figures, each measuring 12" tall by 6" wide. Lunch is included. Cost $75 for bisque, $20 additional for glazed.
Saturday, July 28, 10 a.m.-noon, Glazing Workshop / Studio Time, any projects taken before this date will be fired to bisqueware and ready to add glazes to them. During this class, learn how to glaze and use beautiful low fire glazes to create a finish piece of artwork. Cost $10 per piece.
Saturday, August 4, 10-11:30 a.m., Set of 3 Textured Mini Succulent or Fern Planters Workshop, using an assortment of fun or classic textures, create a series of three small containers that look great paired together! Cost $30 for bisque, $10 additional for glazed.
Thursday, August 9, 10 a.m.-noon, Hypertufa Pot Workshop, create a light weight concrete mixture using an old technique called Hypertufa. Great for planting herbs, succulents and flowers in. This workshop includes one handmade accent tile to be set into the hypertufa pot. This is a non-ceramic workshop and can be taken home the same day with instructions of how to remove from its mold within 2-3 days for drying. Cost $30.
Wednesday, August 15, 2:30-4 p.m. , Floral Design Workshop & Wine, create this fresh cut floral arrangement inside this wooden faucet container that can be used later for planting succulents (see our succulent garden workshop). Includes a glass of wine. Cost $30.
Saturday, August 18, 10-11:30 a.m., Wood Textured Plate Workshop, create a unique ceramic serving dish or home accent with your own personal touch. This workshop combines slab building, pressed textured details and sculpture add on elements. Cost $30 for bisque, $10 additional for glazed.
Saturday, August 25, 10 a.m.-noon, Glazing Workshop / Studio Time, any projects taken before this date will be fired to bisqueware and ready to add glazes to them. During this class, learn how to glaze and use beautiful low fire glazes to create a finish piece of artwork. Cost $10 per piece.
Saturday, Sept. 1, 10-11:30 a.m., Texture Wall Pocket, using hand building techniques and implying texture to clay, create this whimsical planter to hang or place in your garden. Cost $30 for bisque, $10 additional for glazed.
Wednesday, Sept. 12th, 2:30-4 p.m., Succulent Garden Workshop & Wine, create an easy-care succulent garden to take home while enjoying a complimentary glass of wine. Cost $30.
All workshops require a registration. Guests may call 386-446-9154 to RSVP.
Hammock Gardens Nursery & Landscaping opened in 2006 and is owned by Janine Regina Fonseca and Mike Fonseca. They offer professional landscape designs and lawn maintenance services for commercial and residential customers, as well as expert advice on Florida-friendly coastal, intracoastal and inland regions of North Florida plant and tree products. They offer garden workshops and classes on flower arrangements, Ceramic Ikebanas, Hanging Plaque and more. Their garden center, gift shop and full service florist are located at 5208 North Oceanshore Blvd in Palm Coast. They carry all types of Florida-friendly plants as well as plant care products such as fertilizers, soil, mulches and more. There is decorative glazed pottery, unique garden spheres and statuary throughout the garden center for sale. The staff at Hammock Gardens Nursery & Landscaping carefully hand-pick unique and high quality plants and products to ensure their customers are getting the best value for their investment.
Hammock Gardens Nursery & Landscaping is located at 5208 N. Ocean Shore Blvd, Palm Coast, FL. They can be reached online at hammockgardens.com or https://www.facebook.com/
Janine Regina
***@gmail.com
