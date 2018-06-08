News By Tag
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Kelley Kennedy One Woman Band as a New Gold Member
"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Kelley Kennedy One Woman Band!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce
About Kelley Kennedy One Woman Band
Kelley is a one woman band and singer-songwriter who has performed all over the world as a solo entertainer as well in several bands in venues from concert halls to cruise ships in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.
She is a talented musician and singer who performs dynamic multi-instrumental variety shows in which she displays amazing musical abilities on piano, violin, guitar, flute, mandolin, banjo, accordion and several ethnic instruments.
Her shows include many musical styles to please any audience: pop, rock, Latin, country, acoustic, folk, bluegrass, musicals, classical, jazz, and international standards. She speaks English and Spanish and sings songs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Japanese, Korean, and Greek.
She can also introduce shows in German, French and Portuguese--which makes her well suited to please international as well as domestic audiences. She is self-contained with backing tracks and charts and is based in south Florida.
She is also a prolific songwriter and employs all her instruments in solos on her
songs. her songs are in the acoustic, pop, Latin and jazz styling.
www.kelleykennedy.com
About the Doral Chamber of Commerce
The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".
The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.
http://www.doralchamber.org/
Media Contact
Kelley Kennedy
***@gmail.com
3054012593
