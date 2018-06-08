Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Kelley Kennedy One Woman Band as a New Gold Member

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Kelley Kennedy One Woman Band as a Gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Kelley Kennedy One Woman Band will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral." saysKelley is a one woman band and singer-songwriter who has performed all over the world as a solo entertainer as well in several bands in venues from concert halls to cruise ships in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.She is a talented musician and singer who performs dynamic multi-instrumental variety shows in which she displays amazing musical abilities on piano, violin, guitar, flute, mandolin, banjo, accordion and several ethnic instruments.Her shows include many musical styles to please any audience: pop, rock, Latin, country, acoustic, folk, bluegrass, musicals, classical, jazz, and international standards. She speaks English and Spanish and sings songs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Japanese, Korean, and Greek.She can also introduce shows in German, French and Portuguese--which makes her well suited to please international as well as domestic audiences. She is self-contained with backing tracks and charts and is based in south Florida.She is also a prolific songwriter and employs all her instruments in solos on hersongs. her songs are in the acoustic, pop, Latin and jazz styling.www.kelleykennedy.comThe Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.