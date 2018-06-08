 
New Entrant to the Endurance Sports Market Launches High Spec Hydration Backpack for Runners

New market entrant PROH2O announce the launch of its debut product for outdoor adventure enthusiasts the PROH2O Hydration Backpack. Positioned to compete with the very best the market has to offer.
 
 
June 13, 2018 - PRLog -- PROH2O, a new entrant to the highly competitive field of running, cycling and endurance sports has just released its' debut fitness product the 2L Hydration Backpack which is available exclusively on Amazon in the USA.

No expense has been spared in product development and manufacturing with the aforementioned non-leak internal 2L water bladder and no drop mouth bite designed to address many of the leakage issues encountered with existing products in circulation.

The new Hydration Backpack is designed to compete with the very best the market can offer but ... during it's initial launch phase the product will be sold at a highly-deflated price of between $19.99 and $25.99 in order to cement market position and introduce the new offering at a highly accessible price point. Prices will then increase to the anticipated sale price of $45.99.

Customers are urged to exploit the initial launch price before stocks run out and prices soar.

"We are incredibly excited to finally launch the first in what is expected to be an extensive range of high end products tailored for the sports endurance market", says CEO of PROH2O, Gordon Hearn.

View on Amazon: https://amzn.to/2Jvn2yl

About PROH2O

PROH2O was launched to make truly exceptional health and fitness products available across the United States, rapid growth and the success of launch products is likely to see the company expand its distribution globally much quicker than anticipated. Disappointed and disillusioned by the quality of many fitness products in the market today, PROH2O was conceived and set about sourcing and developing the very best products for today's fitness enthusiasts. The PROH2O Hydration Backpack is the first in a range of products to be made available to athletes and enthusiasts who are serious about their fitness regimes. Products are developed with end users in mind and are constantly evolving to meet ever greater demands. Which is as it should be.

View on Amazon: https://amzn.to/2Jvn2yl

PROH2O

Gordon Hearn

Contact
Gordon Hearn
CEO PROH2O
***@proh2osport.com
