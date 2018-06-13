News By Tag
CBRE Announces Sale of Glendale's Mixed-Use Westgate Entertainment District for $133 Million
CBRE retail experts Jimmy Slusher, Kirk Brummer, Sean Heitzler and Voorhees of NRP-West, along with Jesse Goldsmith, Steve Julius and Bryan Taute with CBRE's Phoenix office, represented both the buyer and the seller. YAM Westgate, LLC, a venture formed by Scottsdale, Arizona-based YAM Properties, purchased the entertainment, retail and office destination located near the Loop 101 and Glendale Avenue from The New Westgate, LLC, formed by iStar Properties, Inc.
"It was fantastic to see a local firm committed to excellent projects in Phoenix and surrounding communities prevail in this marketing process," said Voorhees. "Westgate's prior ownership positioned the property perfectly for this sale, with the asset providing an ideal combination of high-performing, internet-resistant dining and entertainment uses, income stability and growth from the dining, retail, office and apartment use types, and with future development components as well. It will be exciting to follow YAM's evolution of the Westgate Entertainment District in the years to come. YAM is the perfect owner for this property."
Open since 2006, Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District offers more than 40 retailers and restaurants including a 20-screen AMC Theatre, Dave & Busters and Yard House. The center also includes 159,026 square feet of Class A office space as well as 76 luxury multifamily lofts located on the upper floors. Nearby attractions include Gila River Arena, University of Phoenix Stadium and Tanger Outlets. The property also offers immediate access to the Phoenix metro region via Loop 101.
"With less than two months on the market, Westgate's status as a peerless mixed-use asset in Arizona and across the western U.S. presented investors with a unique opportunity to acquire a property of its size and caliber that also offered tremendous upside potential," said CBRE's Goldsmith. "The availability of additional land to develop combined with a proven record of tenant performance helped ensure strong investor interest."
The West Valley is one of the fastest growing areas of greater Phoenix and is projected to outpace the U.S. annual rate of growth, according to CBRE Research. Already, more than a third of the Phoenix metro's population, or 1,623,473 residents, live in the West Valley.
With this closing, CBRE's NRP-West team topped $10.6 billion in successfully closed retail investment sale transactions. Select NRIG-West team California listings include: Towne Center East in Signal Hill (Long Beach), listed for $69,774,000;
The NRP-West team focuses exclusively on retail investment properties in the western states, including CA, OR, WA, NV, AZ and HI, representing the most accomplished retail investors in the US. The team's ability to collaborate across CBRE's multi-discipline platform enhances its role as strategic advisors to western U.S. clients in the disposition and acquisition of retail properties and ensures the delivery of superior results in today's investment market. Long recognized as industry-leading investment experts, the NRP-West team continues to specialize in portfolio sales, anchored centers, strip centers, single-tenant assets, specialty retail projects, REO and Receivership assets and parcelized disposition strategy opportunities. Based in Orange County, Calif., the team consists of specialists with institutional and private client relationships and leverages institutional quality knowledge and service across unparalleled access to private capital investors and the brokers who represent them, domestically and around the world. View listings: listings.nrpwest.com (http://listings.nrigwest.com/
