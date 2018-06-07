Brighton Publishing releases print version of "Michael Thunder" from J. Arthur Reliford

"J. Arthur Reliford pens a richly textured story, intertwining legends and vivid scenes in an orphanage wracked with conflict"

-- Brighton Publishing LLC is pleased to announce the print release offrom author J. Arthur Reliford.is now available in print and multiple eBook formats from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading retailers nationwide. The print version is distributed through Ingram, the world's largest wholesale book distributor, in addition to being available worldwide through the Xerox Espresso Book Machine network.: What if I told you that Gods are real? Would you believe me if I told you they've walked among us hidden in the shadows for thousands of years? Waiting to reclaim what is rightfully theirs.This is the story of young boy name Michael. He shows up on the doorsteps of what seems to be an ordinary orphanage. Prophecy had foretold of his arrival. He soon finds himself with a great burden to bear; a chance to save the world or someone dear to his heart.He just wants to be a normal kid but the Gods have other plans for him. After all, being the descendent of a God, you inherit their responsibilities, and Michael just happens to be the descendent of one of the most powerful Gods of all."J. Arthur Reliford pens a richly textured story, intertwining legends and vivid scenes in an orphanage wracked with conflict," says Brighton Publishing.J. Arthur Reliford was born in the small town of Marshall, in East Texas and raised in Jefferson, Texas. As a young child with very little to call his own, he soon learned his greatest gift was his own imagination.After high school graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy. Upon completion of his military service, he began the pursuit of his dream to become a writer. He spent many of his early years writing as an amateur blogger, never letting the dream of becoming a published author die. With the support of his children and family, he has finished his debut fantasy fiction novel Michael Thunder and the Thunder Trials.J. Arthur Reliford currently lives in Grand Prairie, Texas where he works in the information technology field.