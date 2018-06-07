News By Tag
Sonoma Ranch Grand Opens New Homes in Plumas Lake Saturday, June 16
"Sonoma Ranch is an ideal community for homeshoppers in search of a spacious, modern single-story home design with three and four bay garage spaces," said Michelle Velky, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. "Offering up to five bedrooms and with prices that start from the mid $300,000s, this community is a great opportunity for growing families and first-time buyers."
Lennar offers three single-story floorplans exclusive to Sonoma Ranch, each of which are available in a variety of elevation styles. These home designs range in size from approximately 2,062 to 2,600 square feet with three to five bedrooms and two to three bathrooms. Each new home showcases an open-concept living area that effortlessly connects to the gourmet kitchen for maximized interior space, private master suites with spa-like bathrooms and walk-in closets and valuable Everything's Included® features.
As part of Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, every residence comes outfitted with high-end features at no additional cost. These include GE® stainless steel appliances, solar, granite or quartz kitchen countertops, high-quality cabinetry and the latest in home automation technology, all powered by Amazon Alexa.
The event will take place on Saturday, June 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sonoma Ranch Welcome Home Center, located at 2056 Earhart Way in Plumas Lake. For more information, directions or to view floorplans visit www.lennar.com/
About Lennar
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of Lennar's homes and others. Lennar's Rialto segment is a vertically integrated asset management platform focused on investing throughout the commercial real estate capital structure. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Previous press releases and further information about Lennar may be obtained at the "Investor Relations" section of Lennar's website, www.lennar.com.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@
9492830202
