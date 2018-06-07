 
Web Rocket Media LLC signs Ralen International

 
 
NEW YORK - June 12, 2018 - PRLog -- Web Rocket Media LLC is proud to announce they are the agency of record for Ralen International. Starting in May 2018, Web Rocket Media LLC will provide comprehensive Web Design, SEO and Social Media services for Ralen International.

Ralen's Co-Owner, Sam Wrains said, "Ralen International is very excited about our new partnership with Web Rocket Media.  Just like Ralen International, Web Rocket is a leading influencer in their field.  We are two young, expanding, aggressive companies and Ralen is looking forward to growing together."

About Web Rocket Media LLC:

With headquarters in NYC and providing services to companies and organizations that stretch around the globe, Web Rocket Media LLC creates engagement marketing which couples targeted SEO and social media to generate leads for businesses and organizations. web design services focus on Web Design, SEO and Social Media and focus on growing business for their clientele through multiple marketing and advertising services.

About Ralen International:

With offices in the US and Ghana, Ralen International provides a global network of professionals with experience across a wide range of disciplines. With decades of combined experience working with corporations, governments, and aid agencies in both the public and private sectors, Ralen has the skills, knowledge and hands-on experience to provide solutions at every stage of the project. They are able to take the seed of an idea and give it shape by addressing all the practical concerns and challenges that are associated with both the local area and the project requirements.

While they are most commonly associated with a strong presence in both the US and Africa, they also partner with developing markets throughout the Middle East and Asia

For more information on Web Rocket Media LLC, visit: http://www.mywebrocketmedia.com/

For more information on The Wilson Group, visit: http://raleninternational.com/

