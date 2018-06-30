 
News By Tag
* Pizzamore
* Mount Dora
* #Lake Cares Food Pantry
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Restaurants
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mount Dora
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
13121110987

PizzAmore Celebrates 10 Years of Love

 
 
PizzAmore Celebrates 10 Years!
PizzAmore Celebrates 10 Years!
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Pizzamore
* Mount Dora
* #Lake Cares Food Pantry

Industry:
* Restaurants

Location:
* Mount Dora - Florida - US

Subject:
* Events

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - June 12, 2018 - PRLog -- PizzAmore Celebrates Ten Years of Love in the Mount Dora Community
Event Date:  June 30, 2018
Time:  6-9PM
Location:  PizzAmore 722 East Fifth Avenue Mount Dora FL

Time flies like tossing pizza pies when you're doing what you love.  And that's just what Leigh Love and Jesse Thomas are doing; sharing their love of pizza with the community of Mount Dora.  This June 30th marks PizzAmore's ten year anniversary and the owners are commemorating their milestone with a "Ten Years of Love" Celebration!

The community is invited to join this event, where PizzAmore will be featuring live musical entertainment from the former American Idol contestant David Oliver Willis with fun for the entire family including a face painter, bounce house for the kids, snow cones and great $10 PizzAmore deals during the event.   And like always, stressing the importance of giving back to the community that supports them, Leigh and Jesse are asking for attendees to bring cans of SpagettiO's or canned pasta, as a donation, to the Lake Cares Summer Kids Lunch Program, which helps supplement lunches to in-need children when school is not in session.

"We're so excited to reach this important milestone and want to share our enthusiasm with our community that supports us every day" says Leigh Love.  "We have fun every day in what we do and believe it's important to share our enthusiasm."  "We're about so much more than pizza, remarked Jesse Thomas – "it's about the love and care that goes into all our dishes".   Freshness first is PizzAmore's mantra for all their ingredients, evidenced by their menu.  "It's more important that you taste the freshness; we know it takes great ingredients to make a great dish and our customers continue choose PizzAmore again and again for that very reason", said Jesse.

PizzAmore is a full service, Italian restaurant featuring artisanal pizzas, wings, salads, Italian entrées and much more.  Serving domestic and craft beer and wine in a cozy dine in setting or fun pet friendly outdoor area.   Open 7 days a week, 11:30am – 9PM, Fridays & Saturdays till 10PM.  Find out more by visiting their website www.YouLovePizza.com or connecting with their Facebook site.
PizzAmore
722 East Fifth Avenue
Mount Dora, FL  32757
PH:  352/383-0092

Contact
Leigh Love & Jesse Thomas
PizzAmore
***@youlovepizza.com
End
Source:
Email:***@youlovepizza.com Email Verified
Tags:Pizzamore, Mount Dora, #Lake Cares Food Pantry
Industry:Restaurants
Location:Mount Dora - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PizzAmore News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Jun 12, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share