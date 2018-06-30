News By Tag
PizzAmore Celebrates 10 Years of Love
Event Date: June 30, 2018
Time: 6-9PM
Location: PizzAmore 722 East Fifth Avenue Mount Dora FL
Time flies like tossing pizza pies when you're doing what you love. And that's just what Leigh Love and Jesse Thomas are doing; sharing their love of pizza with the community of Mount Dora. This June 30th marks PizzAmore's ten year anniversary and the owners are commemorating their milestone with a "Ten Years of Love" Celebration!
The community is invited to join this event, where PizzAmore will be featuring live musical entertainment from the former American Idol contestant David Oliver Willis with fun for the entire family including a face painter, bounce house for the kids, snow cones and great $10 PizzAmore deals during the event. And like always, stressing the importance of giving back to the community that supports them, Leigh and Jesse are asking for attendees to bring cans of SpagettiO's or canned pasta, as a donation, to the Lake Cares Summer Kids Lunch Program, which helps supplement lunches to in-need children when school is not in session.
"We're so excited to reach this important milestone and want to share our enthusiasm with our community that supports us every day" says Leigh Love. "We have fun every day in what we do and believe it's important to share our enthusiasm."
PizzAmore is a full service, Italian restaurant featuring artisanal pizzas, wings, salads, Italian entrées and much more. Serving domestic and craft beer and wine in a cozy dine in setting or fun pet friendly outdoor area. Open 7 days a week, 11:30am – 9PM, Fridays & Saturdays till 10PM. Find out more by visiting their website www.YouLovePizza.com or connecting with their Facebook site.
PizzAmore
722 East Fifth Avenue
Mount Dora, FL 32757
PH: 352/383-
Contact
Leigh Love & Jesse Thomas
PizzAmore
***@youlovepizza.com
End
