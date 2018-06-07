Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Alcoba Law as a New Gold Member

alcoba- law- group- PA- patent- attorneys- large

Contact

Juliet Alcoba

***@miamipatents.com Juliet Alcoba

End

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Alcoba Law as a Gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Alcoba Law will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral." saysAlcoba Law was first established in 1999 by Registered patent attorney Ruben Alcoba. Since our inception, our patent lawyers and trademark attorneys have helped our national and international clients with their intellectual property. We believe that a patent lawyers job is to educate our patent clients with what is patentable prior to filing for a patent. In the same manner, our trademark attorneys believe that it is our job to protect our clients from infringing others trademarks prior to filing for their trademark. For the above reasons, we always recommend to our clients to conduct a patent search or a trademark search prior to filing for a patent or a trademark.Our patent lawyers help independent inventors as well as established companies obtain patent protection in the United States from our Florida Offices. Our trademark lawyers help our trademark clients procure their trademarks and protect their brands in interstate commerce. Our team comprises of experienced registered patent attorneys and trademark attorneys that are licensed to practice law in Florida. Our trademark attorneys prosecute trademarks and litigate matters before most courts, and our patent attorneys prosecute patent applications before the United States Patent and Trademark Office.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.