For Non-Intrusive Therapy, Try Color to Regain Wholeness
Color Therapy Instructor Comes to St. Joseph Center in Milwaukee
On Saturday, August 25, from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., the director of the Art of Healing Institute will present a workshop titled "The Healing Power of Color" at St. Joseph Center on the School Sisters of St. Francis' south side campus, 1501 S. Layton Blvd. (27th St. at Greenfield Ave.).
Sheri Bauer, RRMT, CAHP, BD, has 20 years of experience as an energy worker and intuitive healer. She has studied and practiced energy healing, incorporating reiki, kahuna arch healing, breathwork, and sound healing.
At the August gathering, Sheri will describe how much of what we need to maintain a healthy body, mind, and spirit actually comes from color. Exposure to seven vital colors can help restore vital organs and the nervous system, Sheri says. She will provide instruction on color healing techniques for treating oneself and others.
According to Sheri, the art of color therapy has its origins with the ancient Egyptians, who "built their homes with colored panes of glass in the roof through which the sun could shine and treat the person sitting inside."
This fascinating workshop will be of interest to anyone interested in experiencing a greater sense of wholeness. The class fee is only $10.
About the School Sisters of St. Francis
The School Sisters of St. Francis are an international community of Catholic sisters who unite with others to build a just and peaceful world. Founded in 1874, they now have sisters, associates, staff, donors and volunteers actively working to address the needs of those who are poor and marginalized by society. Their mission is thriving throughout the United States, Europe, Latin America and India. In the U.S., School Sisters live and minister in 15 states, addressing needs in education, holistic wellness and healing, pastoral ministry, spiritual growth, social justice, and the arts. For more information about the School Sisters of St. Francis, please visit www.sssf.org.
Contact
Donna OLoughlin
doloughlin@sssf.org
4143855272
