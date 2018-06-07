 
News By Tag
* Skate Fest
* Surf Fest
* Amyloidosis
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ocean City
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
13121110987


2nd Annual Skate Fest Takes Place July 27 at the Ocean City Skate Park

Amyloidosis Benefit Event Brings Hundreds to OC for Awareness and Fun
 
 
CMAF Skate Fest
CMAF Skate Fest
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Skate Fest
* Surf Fest
* Amyloidosis

Industry:
* Sports

Location:
* Ocean City - New Jersey - US

Subject:
* Features

OCEAN CITY, N.J. - June 12, 2018 - PRLog -- The Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation has a full summer of fun planned to support its cause, raise funds and awareness in 2018!  The summer events scheduled spans multiple events between Pennsylvania and New Jersey and per a recent announcement, kicks off with a trio of happenings July 19-20, 2018.  While there is still plenty of time left to register for Cars and Clubs, Surf Fest of the Slide for Amyloid, those who enjoy four wheels instead of water should make plans for the 2nd Annual Sake Fest.

Skate Fest takes place on Friday, July 27 (rain date July 28/29) at the Ocean City Skate Park and isn't just a day for skaters to have fun, it's a day that brings the community together.  What sets this apart for other events of its type, or other events on the CMAF schedule for that matter, is that it's an all hands-on deck community outreach for the Ocean City Police Department.

The event runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $20 for the full day of fun.  There are prizes available in multiple categories for competitors too.  There's the Bowl Jam Division, Street Skate Jam and mini events like biggest air, highest ollie, best power slide, most 360's, worst fall, best trick and true to the '80s theme of the event, best costume/outfit.  Best of all and as noted above, the OCPD is on-site serving complimentary lunch and refreshments.

This weekend isn't the only one filled with events that benefit Amyloidosis awareness.  Just one week before on July 20, OC also hosts the 15th Annual Surf Fest and 3rd Annual Slide for Amyloid.  The 15th Annual Surf Fest allows guests to hang 10 as part of a grass-roots family event, hosted in Ocean City.  This event has grown to be one of the largest surf events on the East Coast attracting some of the biggest names in surfing such as, Bethany Hamilton, Brad Gerlach and Rob Machado.  Local pros have also joined in the fun, including Dean Randazzo, Sam Hammer, Andrew Gesler, Rob Kelly and Matt Keenan.  Surf with some of the best and visit with some of the top surfing manufactures such as clothing companies, surfboard and sun glasses vendors, etc.  In addition, there are FREE apparel lunches and so much more.

Finally, the after-party and slide will take over the OC Water Park immediately following Surf Fest.  This nightcap offers private access to all water slides, dinner, drinks, entertainment, a HUGE benefit auction to help the cause, live music and SO MUCH MORE!  Plus, with admission into the after-party, all the fun comes with the "no line, no wait" mentality.

As with all events, prices and participation vary, but complete details on the 2018 season can be found online at www.ChipMiller.org or via the CMAF Facebook page, www.facebook.com/AmyloidosisAwarenes.  Can't make the event?  Donate today via the CMAF web page.  Either way, join in the fun and support a great cause along the way.

Contact
Michael Garland
***@carlisleevents.com
End
Source:Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation
Email:***@carlisleevents.com Email Verified
Tags:Skate Fest, Surf Fest, Amyloidosis
Industry:Sports
Location:Ocean City - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Carlisle Events News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Jun 12, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share