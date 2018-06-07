News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
2nd Annual Skate Fest Takes Place July 27 at the Ocean City Skate Park
Amyloidosis Benefit Event Brings Hundreds to OC for Awareness and Fun
Skate Fest takes place on Friday, July 27 (rain date July 28/29) at the Ocean City Skate Park and isn't just a day for skaters to have fun, it's a day that brings the community together. What sets this apart for other events of its type, or other events on the CMAF schedule for that matter, is that it's an all hands-on deck community outreach for the Ocean City Police Department.
The event runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $20 for the full day of fun. There are prizes available in multiple categories for competitors too. There's the Bowl Jam Division, Street Skate Jam and mini events like biggest air, highest ollie, best power slide, most 360's, worst fall, best trick and true to the '80s theme of the event, best costume/outfit. Best of all and as noted above, the OCPD is on-site serving complimentary lunch and refreshments.
This weekend isn't the only one filled with events that benefit Amyloidosis awareness. Just one week before on July 20, OC also hosts the 15th Annual Surf Fest and 3rd Annual Slide for Amyloid. The 15th Annual Surf Fest allows guests to hang 10 as part of a grass-roots family event, hosted in Ocean City. This event has grown to be one of the largest surf events on the East Coast attracting some of the biggest names in surfing such as, Bethany Hamilton, Brad Gerlach and Rob Machado. Local pros have also joined in the fun, including Dean Randazzo, Sam Hammer, Andrew Gesler, Rob Kelly and Matt Keenan. Surf with some of the best and visit with some of the top surfing manufactures such as clothing companies, surfboard and sun glasses vendors, etc. In addition, there are FREE apparel lunches and so much more.
Finally, the after-party and slide will take over the OC Water Park immediately following Surf Fest. This nightcap offers private access to all water slides, dinner, drinks, entertainment, a HUGE benefit auction to help the cause, live music and SO MUCH MORE! Plus, with admission into the after-party, all the fun comes with the "no line, no wait" mentality.
As with all events, prices and participation vary, but complete details on the 2018 season can be found online at www.ChipMiller.org or via the CMAF Facebook page, www.facebook.com/
Contact
Michael Garland
***@carlisleevents.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse