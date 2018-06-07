 
News By Tag
* Artisan Festival
* Elizabeth Shanahan Art
* Festival Of The Arts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Winston-Salem
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
13121110987

Elizabeth Shanahan 2nd Limited Edition Print Series Announced

Preview the High Noon Collection at the American Artisan Festival in Nashville, TN.
 
 
High_Noon
High_Noon
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Artisan Festival
Elizabeth Shanahan Art
Festival Of The Arts

Industry:
Arts

Location:
Winston-Salem - North Carolina - US

Subject:
Products

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - June 12, 2018 - PRLog -- The High Noon Collection is the second in the Elizabeth Shanahan Limited Edition Print Series. It features five abstract designs available in sizes from 8" x to" up to 30"x 40". High Noon is a limited edition seasonal collection and will only be available from June 21st until September 20th, 2018. These limited edition runs bring you fine art at an accessible price.

There will be a preview of the High Noon Collection at the American Artisan Festival in Nashville, TN. The family-friendly and free Nashville tradition is held each year over Father's Day Weekend and features over 150 artists and makers from all over the country. In its 44th year, American Artisan Festival takes place on the front lawn of Nashville's Centennial Park June 15 through 17th.

Shanahan's work focuses on the visual relationship between emotion and our natural surroundings. Her art has been shown in group exhibitions throughout the Southeast, as well as New York and the Louvre Museum in Paris. She has had solo exhibitions at the Looking Glass Gallery in Boone, NC, and the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum in Blowing Rock, NC, and a two-person exhibition with artist Rebecca Bremer at the Nth Degree Gallery in Boone, NC.

Elizabeth Shanahan, http://www.elizabethshanahan.com/, (http://www.elizabethshanahan.com/) grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, a rural area that is nevertheless saturated with fine and performing arts. This being the case, she was exposed to and fascinated with the arts from a young age. Her homeschool education had a deep focus on art, music, theater, and literature, and these early exposures have a significant impact on her work and life today.

American Artisan Festival Information: https://www.americanartisanfestival.com/

Contact
Joseph T. Dager
***@business901.com
End
Source:Business901
Email:***@business901.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Elizabeth Shanahan Art PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

Jun 12, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share