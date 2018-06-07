News By Tag
Elizabeth Shanahan 2nd Limited Edition Print Series Announced
Preview the High Noon Collection at the American Artisan Festival in Nashville, TN.
There will be a preview of the High Noon Collection at the American Artisan Festival in Nashville, TN. The family-friendly and free Nashville tradition is held each year over Father's Day Weekend and features over 150 artists and makers from all over the country. In its 44th year, American Artisan Festival takes place on the front lawn of Nashville's Centennial Park June 15 through 17th.
Shanahan's work focuses on the visual relationship between emotion and our natural surroundings. Her art has been shown in group exhibitions throughout the Southeast, as well as New York and the Louvre Museum in Paris. She has had solo exhibitions at the Looking Glass Gallery in Boone, NC, and the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum in Blowing Rock, NC, and a two-person exhibition with artist Rebecca Bremer at the Nth Degree Gallery in Boone, NC.
Elizabeth Shanahan, http://www.elizabethshanahan.com/
American Artisan Festival Information:
