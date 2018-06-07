News By Tag
Radarsign Releases White Paper for Mayors: "Speeding on Mainstreet: Best Practices for Traffic C
New white paper profiles the traffic calming efforts in four different communities, the speeding problems they faced, the community's need, and the reason these mayors chose Radarsign.
Radarsign, the manufacturer of the world's first armored driver feedback sign, has been working directly with mayors to solve speeding problems for almost 15 years. This work has been documented and compiled into a new white paper to serve as a resource for other municipalities that face speeding problems on state roads.
"Speeding on Main Street: Best Practices for Traffic Calming in Small Towns (https://www.radarsign.com/
• Mayor Don Sutton - The Town of Betterton, Maryland
• Mayor David H. Bradford - Muscle Shoals, Alabama
• Ted Beck, Volunteer Community Leader - Dupuyer, Montana
• Mayor Andrew Gilich - Biloxi, Mississippi
To access "Speeding on Main Street: Best Practices for Traffic Calming in Small Towns " click here or copy and paste this URL into your browser search bar: https://www.radarsign.com/
About Radarsign® Brand Radar Speed Signs: 100% MUTCD compliant. Every sign. Every time.
In 2004, Radarsign® Brand Radar Speed Signs established new industry standards for traffic calming solutions with the debut of the world's first armored driver feedback signs. Radarsign radar speed signs are vandal, weather and bullet-resistant. They are also the traffic calming industry's most durable, most ecological and most energy efficient radar speed signs. Engineered and manufactured in the USA, all Radarsign products are MUTCD-compliant and utilize recycled aluminum, innovative LED reflector technology, minimal battery power and solar panels to deliver bright, easy-to-read feedback to drivers. Radarsign products are scientifically proven to reduce drivers' speeds and have been entrusted to provide safe and effective traffic calming solutions for: municipalities, treasured national parks, schools, neighborhoods, military bases, and private and public development projects across the U.S., Canada and overseas.www.radarsign.com.
Media Contact
Tracy Clement
tclement@robintracy.com
