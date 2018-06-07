Radarsign Releases White Paper for Mayors: "Speeding on Mainstreet: Best Practices for Traffic C

 
June 2018





MARIETTA, Ga. - June 12, 2018 - PRLog -- About 75 percent of all municipalities in the U.S. are classified as small towns. In these locations—where "Main Street" is often a state highway—mayors and city leaders face unique traffic calming challenges. They must balance the safety concerns of local citizens with the roadway compliance regulations of the state. Within the four featured communities, radar speed signs from Radarsign were the preferred solution. This is because they addressed the needs of both the community and the state DOT.

Radarsign, the manufacturer of the world's first armored driver feedback sign, has been working directly with mayors to solve speeding problems for almost 15 years. This work has been documented and compiled into a new white paper to serve as a resource for other municipalities that face speeding problems on state roads.

"Speeding on Main Street: Best Practices for Traffic Calming in Small Towns (https://www.radarsign.com/speeding-on-mainstreet/)" is a collection of success stories featuring the traffic calming efforts from four towns in different states. In these profiles, city leaders share the speeding problem they faced, their community's need, the benefits of radar speed signs, and the reason they chose Radarsign. The mayors featured are:

• Mayor Don Sutton - The Town of Betterton, Maryland
• Mayor David H. Bradford - Muscle Shoals, Alabama
• Ted Beck, Volunteer Community Leader - Dupuyer, Montana
• Mayor Andrew Gilich - Biloxi, Mississippi

To access "Speeding on Main Street: Best Practices for Traffic Calming in Small Towns " click here or copy and paste this URL into your browser search bar: https://www.radarsign.com/speeding-on-mainstreet (http://r20.rs6.net/tn.jsp?f=001WlgRZ1GnyS5ZiO5unN2dALDm8N...)

About Radarsign® Brand Radar Speed Signs: 100% MUTCD compliant. Every sign. Every time.
In 2004, Radarsign® Brand Radar Speed Signs established new industry standards for traffic calming solutions with the debut of the world's first armored driver feedback signs. Radarsign radar speed signs are vandal, weather and bullet-resistant. They are also the traffic calming industry's most durable, most ecological and most energy efficient radar speed signs. Engineered and manufactured in the USA, all Radarsign products are MUTCD-compliant and utilize recycled aluminum, innovative LED reflector technology, minimal battery power and solar panels to deliver bright, easy-to-read feedback to drivers. Radarsign products are scientifically proven to reduce drivers' speeds and have been entrusted to provide safe and effective traffic calming solutions for: municipalities, treasured national parks, schools, neighborhoods, military bases, and private and public development projects across the U.S., Canada and overseas.www.radarsign.com.

Media Contact
Tracy Clement
tclement@robintracy.com
Click to Share