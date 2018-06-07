News By Tag
Elliot Schroeder, Chassis Plans Director of Business Development, now Colonel, US Army Reserve
Elliot's real world, in the field military experience, and recent US Army promotion provides him with unique insight and expertise with DoD end users and defense prime contractors
US Military and Defense Industry is Leading Chassis Plans Marketing Efforts as the Company Expands Its Sales Worldwide
Elliot Schroeder has been serving in the US Army Reserve since March 2005 and was recently selected for promotion to Colonel. Currently an Engineer Battalion Commander, he's a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, a West Point graduate (1997), and an MBA from University of California, San Diego. Colonel Schroeder has nearly 18 years of experience working with some of our country's most important and critical defense systems equipment suppliers and manufacturers, including General Atomics, Apogee Engineering, Sumaria Systems and Thales-Raytheon.
Earlier in the year. as part of their ongoing expansion into new markets and territories, Chassis Plans named Mr. Schroeder as their new Director of Business Development responsible for establishing Chassis Plans as the rugged and custom computer maker of choice for DoD equipment manufacturers, integrators and organizations.
According to Mr. Schroeder,"The technology race between the US and near peer threats only heightens our need to provide high quality, guaranteed systems to America's service men and women. With Aeronautics recent acquisition, Chassis Plans is fully capable of providing support and a high volume of systems to the large programs of major defense primes."
More about Chassis Plans
Chassis Plans is a manufacturer of computers, LCD displays, storage arrays that are designed and assembled in the USA for Military and Industrial applications. Chassis Plans was founded in 1997 and has been at the forefront of Rugged and Custom Computer and LCD technology serving the DoD and Industrial markets.
