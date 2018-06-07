 
News By Tag
* Chassis Plans Rugged systems
* Defense industry news
* Military Industry News
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Defense
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
13121110987


Elliot Schroeder, Chassis Plans Director of Business Development, now Colonel, US Army Reserve

Elliot's real world, in the field military experience, and recent US Army promotion provides him with unique insight and expertise with DoD end users and defense prime contractors
 
 
Elliot Schroder has been serving in the US Army Reserve since March 2005
Elliot Schroder has been serving in the US Army Reserve since March 2005
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Chassis Plans Rugged systems
Defense industry news
Military Industry News

Industry:
Defense

Location:
San Diego - California - US

Subject:
Awards

SAN DIEGO - June 12, 2018 - PRLog -- Elliot Schroeder, Chassis Plans Director of Business Development, Selected to Colonel, US Army Reserve

US Military and Defense Industry is Leading Chassis Plans Marketing Efforts as the Company Expands Its Sales Worldwide

Elliot Schroeder has been serving in the US Army Reserve since March 2005 and was recently selected for promotion to Colonel. Currently an Engineer Battalion Commander, he's a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, a West Point graduate (1997), and an MBA from University of California, San Diego. Colonel Schroeder has nearly 18 years of experience working with some of our country's most important and critical defense systems equipment suppliers and manufacturers, including General Atomics, Apogee Engineering, Sumaria Systems and Thales-Raytheon.

Earlier in the year. as part of their ongoing expansion into new markets and territories, Chassis Plans named Mr. Schroeder as their new Director of Business Development responsible for establishing Chassis Plans as the rugged and custom computer maker of choice for DoD equipment manufacturers, integrators and organizations.

"Elliot's real world, in the field military experience, and recent US Army promotion provides him with unique insight and expertise with DoD end users and defense prime contractors," says Mike McCormack, CEO of Chassis Plans. "This, backed with his security clearance, means he can fully understand and discuss critical customer needs and applications. We are proud to have Colonel Schroeder as a member of Chassis Plans' senior management."

According to Mr. Schroeder,"The technology race between the US and near peer threats only heightens our need to provide high quality, guaranteed systems to America's service men and women.  With Aeronautics recent acquisition, Chassis Plans is fully capable of providing support and a high volume of systems to the large programs of major defense primes."

More about Chassis Plans

Chassis Plans is a manufacturer of computers, LCD displays, storage arrays that are designed and assembled in the USA for Military and Industrial applications. Chassis Plans was founded in 1997 and has been at the forefront of Rugged and Custom Computer and LCD technology serving the DoD and Industrial markets.

For further information, visit the Chassis Plans website at http://www.chassis-plans.com or call 800.787.4913 or email sales@chassisplans.com.

Contact
Mark Shapiro, SRS Tech PR
***@srs-techpr.com
End
Source:Chassis Plans
Email:***@srs-techpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Chassis Plans Rugged systems, Defense industry news, Military Industry News
Industry:Defense
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SRS Tech Media Relations PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

Jun 12, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share