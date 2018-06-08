 
Industry News





Tickets Available For Acts 4 Ministry's "Inspiration" Fundraiser June 28 Featuring Chris Vitarello

Famed guitarist Chris Vitarello and the Jeremey Baum Trio JB3 blues soul-jazz band will be the featured entertainers at Acts 4 Ministry's annual "Inspiration" fundraiser at the Palace Theater in Waterbury, CT on Thursday, June 28, 5:30 to 8:00 p.m.
 
 
WATERBURY, Conn. - June 13, 2018 - PRLog -- Tickets are available for Acts 4 Ministry's annual "Inspiration" fundraiser on June 28 featuring a repeat performance by the Jeremey Baum Trio-JB3 blues and funky, soul-jazz band featuring gifted guitarist and Blues Hall of Fame® legend Chris Vitarello. This is the second consecutive year the JB3 band is the featured entertainer at the non-denominational, non-profit Acts 4 Ministry's annual fundraising reception, "Inspiration: Inspiring acts of love".

The fundraiser will be held Thursday, June 28 from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. in the Lower Orchestra Lobby of the Palace Theater in Waterbury.

Acts 4 Ministry Executive Director Sarah Elizabeth Carabetta commented, "The Jeremey Baum Trio-JB3 was very well received at our 2017 'Inspiration' fundraiser so we are delighted to welcome them for an encore performance in 2018. Acts 4 Ministry's annual fundraising reception celebrates the many ways our organization impacts positive changes in the greater Waterbury community. We support the daily needs of families and individuals who are in dire financial distress because they have lost virtually everything they possess to a fire, flood, or other devastating life events."

Famed guitarist Chris Vitarello is a full-time member of the Jeremy Baum Trio, the Bruce Katz Band and the Chris O'Leary Band. When not on tour, he is Worship Leader at Walnut Hill Community Church leading Sunday morning worship for hundreds of congregants at campuses in Waterbury, New Milford, Seymour and Bethel, Connecticut.

Inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame's on November 14, 2013, at the Hudson, New York chapter venue, Vitarello was also a nominee and performer at the 32nd Blues Music Awards. During the past 20 years, he has been a band member, and recorded or shared the stage with the legendary Jimmy McGriff, Bruce Katz, Butch Trucks and the Freight Train Band, Jerry Jemmott, Tad Robinson, the Chris O'Leary Band, Dennis Gruenling, Roxy Perry, Jeremy Baum, Joel Frahm, and Bernard Purdie to name a few. He has appeared on 30 plus albums and continues to perform nationally and internationally.

Sponsors of Acts 4 Ministry's 2018 "Inspiration" fundraiser include top-level Inspirational Sponsors are Tomasso Group TBI Construction and Bourassa Catering and Events. Thomaston Savings Bank and DaVita Greater Waterbury/ Mattatuck Heights are Motivational Sponsors. Influential sponsors are the Harold Leever Cancer Center, O'Rourke & Birch Florist and Washington Trust. Beneficial sponsors are Branagan Communications Consultants LLC, CDS Displays, Inc., and Ion Bank. Friend sponsor is CM Property Management. The Connecticut Community Foundation is offering a special matching sponsorship to funds raised during the silent auction.

"Acts 4 Ministry is a collaborative group of a volunteer board of directors, staff members and dozens of volunteers who desire to share God's love by meeting the comforting physical needs of others. We achieve this goal daily," explained Carabetta, "on many levels by collecting and distributing, free-of-charge to recipients, clothing, and housewares with an accommodating furniture program through volunteerism. Each year we distribute clothing to nearly 4,000 people, and over 1,000 pieces of furniture and housewares to people of varying income levels throughout the Greater Waterbury area."

Tickets are $45/ person and can be secured by clicking "Click to Give" at the top right corner of http://www.Acts4.org home page, or clicking "Purchase Tickets" under the "Inspiration" event on the Events page.

Tickets can also be purchased by check or money order made payable to Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. and US Mailed to PO Box 4524, Waterbury, CT 06704. Tickets can also be purchased at Acts 4 Ministry's building and retail shop at 1713 Thomaston Avenue during the spring and summer months Mondays through Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturdays 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, or by calling 203-574-2287, or via www.palacetheaterct.org.

Tax-deductible donations can be made year-round and brought to Acts 4 Ministry's facility Mondays through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. and select Saturdays. Cash or money order donations can also be U.S. Mailed to P.O. Box 4524, Waterbury, CT 06704. To donate online with a credit card, visit www.acts4.org and go to "Click to Give" in the top right corner of the homepage.

