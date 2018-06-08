Tickets Available For Acts 4 Ministry's "Inspiration" Fundraiser June 28 Featuring Chris Vitarello

Famed guitarist Chris Vitarello and the Jeremey Baum Trio JB3 blues soul-jazz band will be the featured entertainers at Acts 4 Ministry's annual "Inspiration" fundraiser at the Palace Theater in Waterbury, CT on Thursday, June 28, 5:30 to 8:00 p.m.