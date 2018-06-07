Enter frogg toggs® "Gettin' Ready For Summer Giveaway"

ARAB, Ala.
- June 12, 2018
- PRLog
-- frogg toggs® (http://www.froggtoggs.com/)–
the undisputed leader in lightweight, breathable, affordable rain gear – has partnered with Bote Paddleboard, Cheeky, Wingo Belts, Norvise Fly Tying System, and Temple Fork Outfitters for the "Gettin' Ready for Summer Giveaway." Fans are able to enter to win this ultimate summer giveaway through Monday, July 2, 2018.
The winner will be announced on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. All contestants should visit the sweepstakes-
landing page here (https://www.froggtoggs.com/
summer-giveaway/
index.html). Complete the registration form by providing your email address, full name and birthday. It's as simple as that!
The Gettin' Ready for Summer Giveaway grand prize will give the lucky winner all the gear he or she needs to fish all summer in all conditions. The total prize package value is worth more than $4,000.frogg toggs®
will be providing the newest Sierran Transition Waders
that will allow any angler to tie a fly on easier; winning the 2017 iCast Best in Show award, the Pilot 3 Wading Jacket (https://bit.ly/2Hzw4FK
), a pair of the Aransas Surf & Sand Shoe (https://bit.ly/2KgkJft
), a Sunscarf (https://bit.ly/
2HQb6pn), Stay Bone Dry Cap (https://bit.ly/
2r0tT7z), Chilly Pad® (https://bit.ly/
2JsDomR), FTX Gear PVC Tarpaulin Waterproof Backpack (https://bit.ly/
2Hwp1Bm) and a UPF 40+ Performance Shirt (https://bit.ly/
2I0LjZf).Bote Paddleboard
is providing the Rackham Aero Bugslinger (https://bit.ly/
2r0Ya6s) Paddleboard with travel bag, paddle, pump and fin. The Rackham features a large flat deck and thick rails providing unmatched stability and capacity, especially for large paddlers. Our most feature rich platform, the Rackham is perfect for those looking to take their fishing and expedition adventures to the next level. Comes with Tackle Rac, Pump, & Paddle.CHEEKY
will be giving away the Limitless 375 Reel (https://bit.ly/
2JsfUhI). A massive 3.75" arbor, line capacity and over 11" of retrieve per revolution make the Limitless 375 the most impressive 5-7wt fly reel around. A fully sealed Gasket Drag System and integrated, torque-dispersing reel foot round out a feature set that will put any monster fish at your mercy.Wingo Belts
is going to outfit our angler with the fishing gear that accompanies the frogg toggs waders and rain gear by providing the Trout Everyday Belt (https://www.wingobelts.com/
store/p127/Bottle_
Opener_Belt_-_
Brown_Trout.html)
, Trout Wading Belt (https://bit.ly/
2HZh2de), Trout Backstrap Hat (https://bit.ly/
2JwlM9B), a pair of Trout socks (https://bit.ly/
2FidOyD) and eye wear retainers that will protect the Costa Del Mar
CUT UT 51 (https://www.costadelmar.com/
us/en/voyager/
cut/UT.html)
sunglasses that are also part of the package.Temple Fork Outfitters
is giving their newest Axiom II Rod Fly Rod & Case (https://tforods.com/
axiom-ii-fly-
rods/). The A2 design is the most efficient energy delivery tool that the TFO designers have tested to date. Easy to load, (bend) and quick in unloading, which also ensures accurate and true tracking. No bounce, shock and no wobble on the stop – A2 rods are smooth and efficient casting tools.YETI
is providing the Tundra 35 Cooler (https://bit.ly/
2FhZ9U0) to keep all beverages cold all day long while on the water.
And, as experienced fly tiers know, Norvise makes the revolutionary rotary fly tying vise for those who want to make their own flies. Norvise Fly Tying System
is providing a Rotary Fly Tying Vise (https://www.norvise.com/
store/p1/rotary-
fly-tying-vise)
with an automatic bobbin kit (https://www.norvise.com/
store/p5/fly-
tying-bobbin-
kit) yielding you a lifetime of fly tying success.
You don't want to miss your chance in entering this "Gettin' Ready for Summer Giveaway". Enter here (https://www.froggtoggs.com/
summer-giveaway/
index.html) for a chance through July 2, 2018. For more information about frogg toggs please visit froggtoggs.com (http://www.froggtoggs.com/)
, or check them out on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
froggtoggs/) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/
froggtoggs/).ABOUT FROGG TOGGS®
