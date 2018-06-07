News By Tag
Jennifer Lokatys Becomes Owner of Proforma B12 Marketing
"I wanted to ensure that I could provide my clients with cutting edge resources that will deliver solutions to fit all of their needs. Proforma provides me with the tools, support, knowledge and edge to stay far ahead of the competition. I truly feel that my clients can rest assured that they are working with the best in the industry," said Lokatys.
In addition to all of Proforma's resources, Jennifer has extensive experience of her own in the print and promotional product industry. Jennifer earned a Bachelor's Degree of Science in Marketing from Regis University. Since earning her degree, she has worked in numerous sectors of the industry. She has over 20 years of experience in assisting clients in creating brand awareness, enabling sales growth and reinforcing their company's values. Jennifer demonstrates expertise with every client she serves.
"My job is something I will always have a passion for. Even after 20 years in the industry, I still get excited to deliver solutions to my clients," Jennifer said.
Proforma B12 Marketing is a full service marketing and branding solutions agency. They have an infinite network of tools and resources to provide solutions that put their customers ahead of the competition. Proforma B12 Marketing offers everything from branded promotional products to digital media, and covers everything in between.
For more information about Proforma B12 Marketing, please visit www.B12mktg.com.
About Proforma
With 40 years of experience and $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through 700 member offices across the globe, backed by 200 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and Tampa, Florida. www.Proforma.com.
Contact
Tara Byrne, Public Relations Specialist
***@prforma.com
