Exclusive Insight on the Italian Compliance Structure at Defence Exports 2018
SMi Group reports: The 13th annual Defence Exports conference will return to Rome, Italy on the 19th and 20th September 2018.
Italian Presentation Highlights:
- Day 1 Host Nation Opening Address: Modifications to Italian Export and Import Controls in 2017-18
Presented by: Minister Plenipotentiary Francesco Azzarello, Director National Authority for Armament Licensing and Controls, Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
- Day 2 Host Nation Opening Address: Export Control and Import/Export:
Covering: The Leonardo Trade Compliance Programme; Sensitive countries for Leonardo Company; Trade Compliance as an integrated internal control system
Presented by: Pierfilippo Rossetti, Head of Trade Compliance, Legal, Corporate Affairs and Compliance, Leonardo
But, this is just a snapshot of what's in store for Defence Exports 2018.
Organisations presenting at include: Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UK Ministry of Defence, Department of Commerce, Defense Technology Security Administration, UK Department for International Trade, Department of Foreign Affairs Canada, Inspectorate of Strategic Products, Wassenaar Arrangement, French Ministry of Defence, BAFA: Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control, Spanish Secretary of State for Commerce, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Rolls Royce Plc, Fokker Technologies, Leonardo, L3 Technologies, Honeywell, Rockwell Automation, DRS Technologies, Inc., United Technologies Corporation, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, Belgium Engine Center and more.
There will also be two pre-conference workshops on the 18th September:
1. Jurisdiction, Classification, and Licensing; How to Police Your U.S. Suppliers
Hosted By: Gary Stanley, President, Global Legal Services and Edward Peartree, Group Deputy Head Export Controls, BAE Systems
2. Managing Export Compliance with U.S. suppliers: Essential knowledge on License Exceptions, U.S. Re-Export Controls, and Catch-All's
Hosted By: Matthew Borman, Deputy Assistant Secretary, United States Department of Commerce
Along with two post-conference workshops on the 21st September:
1. New Technology – A bed of Roses or Increased Anxiety for Today's Export Control
Hosted By: Warren Bayliss, Global Head of Export Controls, Rolls-Royce
2. UK MoD ASSC Management– Exploiting Best Practice and Information across UK Defence
Hosted By: Mark Jones, Waterguard ASSC Compliance Lead, UK Ministry of Defence
Visit the website to download the brochure, view the full speaker line up and book your place: https://www.smi-
Bookings made by 29th June will be eligible for a £200 early bird discount, visit the website for more details.
13th Annual Defence Exports Conference
19th and 20th September 2018
Rome, Italy
Sponsored by: Deloitte LLP and Pillsbury
To sponsor, speak or exhibit at Defence Exports 2018, please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-
For delegate queries please contact James Hitchen at jhitchen@smi-
