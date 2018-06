Exclusive Insight on the Italian Compliance Structure at Defence Exports 2018

SMi Group reports: The 13th annual Defence Exports conference will return to Rome, Italy on the 19th and 20th September 2018.

Defence Exports 2018

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Leonardo

* Trade

* Exporting Industry:

* Defense Location:

* Rome - Rome - Italy

Contact

SMi Group

***@smi-online.co.uk SMi Group

End

-- Boasting strong host nation support from the Italian Government and its leading aerospace defence and security supplier, Leonardo. The two-day agenda will give insight on how the Italian compliance structure works from those at the top of its international trade.Italian Presentation Highlights:Modifications to Italian Export and Import Controls in 2017-18Presented by: Minister Plenipotentiary Francesco Azzarello, Director National Authority for Armament Licensing and Controls,Export Control and Import/Export:Leonardo's Experience in Trade ComplianceCovering: The Leonardo Trade Compliance Programme; Sensitive countries for Leonardo Company; Trade Compliance as an integrated internal control systemPresented by: Pierfilippo Rossetti, Head of Trade Compliance, Legal, Corporate Affairs and Compliance,But, this is just a snapshot of what's in store for Defence Exports 2018.Organisations presenting at include: Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UK Ministry of Defence, Department of Commerce, Defense Technology Security Administration, UK Department for International Trade, Department of Foreign Affairs Canada, Inspectorate of Strategic Products, Wassenaar Arrangement, French Ministry of Defence, BAFA: Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control, Spanish Secretary of State for Commerce, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Rolls Royce Plc, Fokker Technologies, Leonardo, L3 Technologies, Honeywell, Rockwell Automation, DRS Technologies, Inc., United Technologies Corporation, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, Belgium Engine Center and more.There will also be two pre-conference workshops on the 18th September:1. Jurisdiction, Classification, and Licensing; How to Police Your U.S. SuppliersHosted By: Gary Stanley, President,and Edward Peartree, Group Deputy Head Export Controls,2. Managing Export Compliance with U.S. suppliers: Essential knowledge on License Exceptions, U.S. Re-Export Controls, and Catch-All'sHosted By: Matthew Borman, Deputy Assistant Secretary,Along with two post-conference workshops on the 21st September:1. New Technology – A bed of Roses or Increased Anxiety for Today's Export ControlHosted By: Warren Bayliss, Global Head of Export Controls,2. UK MoD ASSC Management– Exploiting Best Practice and Information across UK DefenceHosted By: Mark Jones, Waterguard ASSC Compliance Lead,Visit the website to download the brochure, view the full speaker line up and book your place:, visit the website for more details.19th and 20th September 2018Rome, ItalySponsored by: Deloitte LLP and PillsburyTo sponsor, speak or exhibit at Defence Exports 2018, please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi- online.co.uk For delegate queries please contact James Hitchen at jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk