News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
San Francisco Black Film Festival XX June 14-17 Just The Facts at a Glance
Celebrating twenty years, the San Francisco Black Film Festival during June "Black Music Month" and over Father's Day Weekend, highlights films from independent filmmakers and Hollywood powerhouses such as "Don Cheadle" director of "Miles Ahead."
San Francisco Black Film Festival XX Fact Sheet
The San Francisco Black Film Festival XX kicks off a yearlong celebration and will be held at various venues in San Francisco, June 14-17, 2018. Catch the 20/20 Vision! Different venues including the AMC 1000 Theaters, Commonwealth Club, The African American Arts and Cultural Center, The Fillmore Heritage Center (The Old Yoshi's) and The Emporium give festival attendees "A Tour of San Francisco."
Celebrating twenty years, The San Francisco Black Film Festival visualizes"20 Years Forward/20 Years Backward." Just like the symbolic Sankofa bird of Ghana, one must look back while moving ahead. The 20th Anniversary festival kickoff will launch a year-long celebration through 2019 with quarterly events in 2018 for additional enlightenment as The San Francisco Black Festival is "Healing the World One Film at a time" and acknowledgement of sponsors.
The San Francisco Black Film Festival is the brainchild of the late arts impresario Ave Montague. It is a rare Black legacy organization as Kali O'Ray and Katerra Crossley, Montague's son and daughter-in-
The family-friendly priced tickets will be on sale in early June. They can be found at the festival website: www.sfbff.org. The San Francisco Black Film Festival is open to everyone. It's an opportunity for all multicultural Bay Area residents and visitors to San Francisco see the worldwide African Diaspora from an affirming perspective. The San Francisco Film Festival films and venues can be found at www.sfbff.org. Family friendly priced tickets are $10-$50 (All Access Festival Pass).
Congratulate the San Francisco Black Film Festival With Your Social Media /Twitter Handle @SFBFF: Samples: "June 14-17, 2018 @SFBFF 20/20! Congrats Kali and Katerra;" "Congratulations San Francisco Black Film Festival! @SFBFF 20 Years and Counting!" "Congratulations @SFBFF San Francisco Black Film Festival for 20 Great Years!" "We Love You @SFBFF, June 14-17!" "@SFBFF June 14-17, 2018 Keep Up The Good Work!" "@SFBFF 20/20 Vision June 14-17, 2018 in San Francisco!" (Create Your Own Message! Thank You!)
SPECIAL EVENTS
Opening Night/Special Event, June 14th-AMC 1000 "The Broken Rose" will be screened to a sold out audience. Rose is a young girl who has grown up in foster care. Desperate to escape an abusive situation, she is saved by an older man named Shaka, but at what price? Film by Matthew McClelland shows the human relationships in the midst of human trafficking based in Oakland. Red Carpet photo opportunities with sponsors and filmmakers to highlight their contributions as they meet with special guests, politicians, entertainers and festival organizers
Friday Night Special Event/ Independent Filmmaker Peres Owino's "Bound" & Hollywood's Don Cheadle's "Miles Ahead" at the Commonwealth Club, June 15th. "Bound" examines the little talked about tension between Africans and African Americans. Special thanks to Sony Pictures Classics for "Miles Ahead" that is a look at legendary musician Miles Davis, a perfect film for the festival's retrospective during June "Black Music Month." Thanks to @SFBFF friends Robin Bates and Constance Bryan of Maison Noire Américaine the evening will kick off with a glass of cheer thanks to new Black owned-winery Wachira Wines, founded by CEO Dr. Chris Wachira. Find out more about Wachira at www.wachirawines.com.
Arts Collaboration Special Event/ Juney Smith's "King of Stage," a look at legendary stage producer, Woodie King Jr. will be screened in collaboration with arts friends, the Lorraine Hansberry Theatre (www.lhtsf.org)
As a note of interest, The Lorraine Hansberry Theatre participating in Project One Voice, will have a staged reading of Pearl Cleage's "Flyin West" directed by Aldo Billinslea, the day after the San Francisco Black Film Festival on Monday, June 18th. Cleage is one of the many Black playwrights including Lorraine Hansberry who has worked with King.
For Current Films Click This Link:
http://sfbff.org/
About San Francisco Black Film Festival
Ave Montague (1945-2009), arts impresario, fashion industry executive, publicist, founded the San Francisco Black Film Festival in 1998. Montague created the San Francisco Black Film Festival, a 501c3 nonprofit, with the artistic vision to provide a platform for Black filmmakers, screenwriters, and actors to present their art. As a competitive film festival, SFBFF identifies filmmakers, screenwriters, and actors that are emerging as talents and established artists who are contributing to the cinematic legacy of African Americans. SFBFF conscientiously expands the notions of "Black film-making"
The Mission of the San Francisco Black Film Festival is to celebrate African American cinema and the African Cultural Diaspora and to showcase a diverse collection of films – from emerging and established filmmakers. This is accomplished by presenting Black films, which reinforce positive images and dispel negative stereotypes, and providing film artists from the Bay Area in particular and around the world in general, a forum for their work to be viewed and discussed.
The San Francisco Black Film Festival believes film can lead to a better understanding of and communication between, peoples of diverse cultures, races, and lifestyles, while simultaneously serving as a vehicle to initiate dialogue on the important issues of our times. For more information about the San Francisco Black Film Festival visit www.sfbff.org.
(Click here for entire article: http://www.wrightnow.biz/
Contact
Jackie Wright
***@wrightnow.biz
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 12, 2018