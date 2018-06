D&SNGRR Prolongs Suspension Of Coal-Fired Steam Train Passenger Service Through Sat., June 30

Historic 137-Year-Old Railroad in Southwestern Colorado to Give Full, Automatic And Immediate Refunds to All Ticket Holders Whose Excursions Are Canceled

-- The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad™ (D&SNGRR)(http://www.durangotrain.com/), which offers distinctive year-round rail experiences and special events to passengers of all ages in the remote, scenic wilderness and high-mountain landscape of Colorado's San Juan National Forest, today announced it is prolonging the suspension of its coal-fired steam train steam passenger service through at least Sat., June 30. The railroad made the decision after thorough consultations with firefighting personnel and government agencies regarding current fire, drought and weather conditions.As the company stated in previous announcements, D&SNGRR guests whose coal-fired steam train passenger service excursions are canceled as a result of this extended suspension will receive full, immediate and automatic ticket refunds. Ticket holders should allow 7-10 business days for their refunds to be processed and appear on their credit card statements.The D&SNGRR, in conjunction with local agencies, authorities, and other prominent community leaders and stakeholders, continues to evaluate the feasibility of launching limited-range diesel locomotive passenger service later in the summer, once it is safe to do so. After those plans are fully determined, the railroad will publicly announce all relevant details, including fares, schedules, and itineraries, associated with this new passenger service.In the meantime, the company encourages Durango-area travelers and impacted passengers to visit the D&SNGRR depot for scheduled railyard tours and free museum admissions. Additionally, travelers to the Four Corners region can visit the Durango Area Tourism Office (DATO) website, www.durango.org , for up-to-the-minute news and resources about special events, outdoor recreational opportunities, arts and cultural activities, and other goings-on available and accessible during the 416 Fire.