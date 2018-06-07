News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
D&SNGRR Prolongs Suspension Of Coal-Fired Steam Train Passenger Service Through Sat., June 30
Historic 137-Year-Old Railroad in Southwestern Colorado to Give Full, Automatic And Immediate Refunds to All Ticket Holders Whose Excursions Are Canceled
As the company stated in previous announcements, D&SNGRR guests whose coal-fired steam train passenger service excursions are canceled as a result of this extended suspension will receive full, immediate and automatic ticket refunds. Ticket holders should allow 7-10 business days for their refunds to be processed and appear on their credit card statements.
The D&SNGRR, in conjunction with local agencies, authorities, and other prominent community leaders and stakeholders, continues to evaluate the feasibility of launching limited-range diesel locomotive passenger service later in the summer, once it is safe to do so. After those plans are fully determined, the railroad will publicly announce all relevant details, including fares, schedules, and itineraries, associated with this new passenger service.
In the meantime, the company encourages Durango-area travelers and impacted passengers to visit the D&SNGRR depot for scheduled railyard tours and free museum admissions. Additionally, travelers to the Four Corners region can visit the Durango Area Tourism Office (DATO) website, www.durango.org, for up-to-the-minute news and resources about special events, outdoor recreational opportunities, arts and cultural activities, and other goings-on available and accessible during the 416 Fire.
Contact
Keith R. Pillow, APR, MBA
***@caddymarketingonline.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse