Lennar Grand Opens Sterling Meadows Saturday, June 16
"We are thrilled to Grand Open the model homes from our two new collections, Sterling and Indigo," said Michelle Velky, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. "This new community has already received strong interest for its prime location with access to great schools, beautiful home designs and valuable Everything's Included® package now with integrated home automation."
Indigo at Sterling Meadows offers prospective homeshoppers four floorplans to choose from available in both single and two-story layouts. These homes range in size from approximately 1,603 to 2,617 square feet and provide three to five bedrooms with two to three bathrooms. Homes are priced starting from the low $400,000s.
Montage at Sterling Meadows offers four more unique floorplans to choose from with some of the largest homes available for sale at Sterling Meadows. With both single and two-story options, these homes range in size from approximately 1,969 to 3,033 square feet of living space. Homes provide three to four bedrooms and two to three and one-half bathrooms and prices start from the upper $400,000s.
At Montage, the Residence 3033 plan is one of Lennar's revolutionary Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® designs. Created for multigenerational families, this home features an attached suite with its own private entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette. It's the perfect space for extended family members such as aging parents, aunts or uncles, caretakers or grown children.
Every new home at Sterling Meadows comes outfitted with popular features and upgrades through Lennar's Everything's Included® program. Stainless steel appliances, quartz kitchen countertops, designer flooring packages, solar, integrated home automation products and more all come as standard, so homebuyers can have it all without having to pay extra.
Prospective homeshoppers are invited to attend the Grand Opening on Saturday, June 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will take place at the Welcome Home Center, located at 8792 Piano Circle in Elk Grove. Visit www.lennar.com/
About Lennar
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of Lennar's homes and others. Lennar's Rialto segment is a vertically integrated asset management platform focused on investing throughout the commercial real estate capital structure. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Previous press releases and further information about Lennar may be obtained at the "Investor Relations" section of Lennar's website, www.lennar.com.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@
9492830202
