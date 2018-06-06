 
News By Tag
* Business Development
* Germany
* Trade
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1211109876


Peter Riehle of WITTENSTEIN holding Corp. elected new Chairman of GACC Midwest

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Business Development
* Germany
* Trade

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
* Executives

CHICAGO - June 11, 2018 - PRLog -- The German American Chamber of Commerce of the Midwest (GACC Midwest) has elected Peter Riehle, President and CEO of WITTENSTEIN holding Corp., as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Riehle takes the helm of GACC Midwest, the leading organization promoting trade and investment between Germany and the American Midwest, effective immediately.

He had previously served as Vice Chairman of GACC Midwest, with a leadership role in developing German-style apprenticeship programs in the United States.
Under his leadership, WITTENSTEIN North America became one of the inaugural network companies of the ICATT Apprenticeship Program, which has since grown to support apprenticeships in three states with over 40 companies participating.
Mr. Riehle has over 20 years of operating experience in the US and was appointed President and CEO of WITTENSTEIN holding Corp. in 2013. Prior to this, he held leadership roles at TRUMPF and DMG America (DMG/Mori) after a successful engineering career in Germany. Peter Riehle succeeds Dr. Walter Maisel, President & Executive Partner at Seraph. Dr. Maisel had previously served as Vice Chairman of GACC Midwest and also as Chairman and President of the Michigan Chapter. GACC Midwest would like to thank Dr. Maisel for his leadership and longstanding commitment to our organization.

Mark Tomkins, President & CEO of GACC Midwest noted: "Peter Riehle has been a strong and involved supporter of GACC Midwest. He is a highly-experienced business executive that is an outspoken advocate for German-American trade and investment. Our entire organization looks towards driving the mission of GACC Midwest forward with him."

ABOUT US
The German American Chamber of Commerce® of the Midwest (GACC Midwest), headquartered in Chicago with a branch office in Detroit, was founded in 1963. GACC Midwest is an integral part of the network of German Chambers of Commerce Abroad (AHKs) with 140 offices in 92 countries around the globe. Our continuing mission is to assist in the expansion of bilateral trade and investment between Germany and the United States, especially the Midwest. Our organization combines elements of a trade commission, a membership association, and a professional consultancy. Visit https://www.gaccmidwest.org or https://www.ahk-usa.com for more information.
End
Source:GACC Midwest
Email:***@gaccmidwest.org Email Verified
Tags:Business Development, Germany, Trade
Industry:Business
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
German American Chamber of Commerce of the Midwest News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Jun 11, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share