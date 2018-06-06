News By Tag
Peter Riehle of WITTENSTEIN holding Corp. elected new Chairman of GACC Midwest
He had previously served as Vice Chairman of GACC Midwest, with a leadership role in developing German-style apprenticeship programs in the United States.
Under his leadership, WITTENSTEIN North America became one of the inaugural network companies of the ICATT Apprenticeship Program, which has since grown to support apprenticeships in three states with over 40 companies participating.
Mr. Riehle has over 20 years of operating experience in the US and was appointed President and CEO of WITTENSTEIN holding Corp. in 2013. Prior to this, he held leadership roles at TRUMPF and DMG America (DMG/Mori) after a successful engineering career in Germany. Peter Riehle succeeds Dr. Walter Maisel, President & Executive Partner at Seraph. Dr. Maisel had previously served as Vice Chairman of GACC Midwest and also as Chairman and President of the Michigan Chapter. GACC Midwest would like to thank Dr. Maisel for his leadership and longstanding commitment to our organization.
Mark Tomkins, President & CEO of GACC Midwest noted: "Peter Riehle has been a strong and involved supporter of GACC Midwest. He is a highly-experienced business executive that is an outspoken advocate for German-American trade and investment. Our entire organization looks towards driving the mission of GACC Midwest forward with him."
ABOUT US
The German American Chamber of Commerce® of the Midwest (GACC Midwest), headquartered in Chicago with a branch office in Detroit, was founded in 1963. GACC Midwest is an integral part of the network of German Chambers of Commerce Abroad (AHKs) with 140 offices in 92 countries around the globe. Our continuing mission is to assist in the expansion of bilateral trade and investment between Germany and the United States, especially the Midwest. Our organization combines elements of a trade commission, a membership association, and a professional consultancy. Visit https://www.gaccmidwest.org or https://www.ahk-
