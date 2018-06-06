News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Stage Set for another Dynamic Ignite Your Inner Millionaire Conference
The Ignite, Your Inner Millionaire Conference, has been designed to create a boot camp environment build the participants' confidence to explore techniques to resolve conflicts, achieve goals, build self-esteem to create financial prosperity.
For two days participants will discover how to:
- Uncover the financial secrets that are derailing their life
- Improve their emotional temperature to attract success
- Transform-limited beliefs
- Create actions steps to achieve their top goals
- Heal the trauma resulting from financial setbacks
The Ignite Your Inner Millionaire conference's goal is to help people use their past mistakes and failures as a Launchpad to heal the trauma and achieve financial success.
The two-day conference will be power-packed with vibrant sessions that will boost self-esteem and build the confidence of those in attendance. Participants will be inspired to break through trauma so they can experience their ideal life and more.
As an author, motivational speaker and TV host, Wilson-Coleman has been a ray of hope and the catalyst that has activated change in many lives.
The Ignite Your Millionaire conference is one not to be missed and is for anyone who wants to experience rebirth, growth, and success in their life. Participants from previous conferences are saying … Tonya Smith said: "The Ignite Your Inner Millionaire conference was enlightening and empowering for women. Great information was imparted, and I learned the great qualities I had." Anita Dixon said: "Stephanie, there are not words to express the joy I feel in KNOWING that I AM capable of having and being all that I dream!
Your work and teachings have assisted in preserving a very important piece of culture and art globally, and if that can be measured, it is due in large part to you. Your humble student."
Registration for the conference is now on and will end on August 13, 2018. For further information or to register to attend the event, visit: http://www.igniteyourinnermillionaire.com. There are 4 Great Packages. Choose today the package that is the best fit for you.
In the words of the empowerment doctor, Stephanie E. Wilson-Coleman, "Life s too short to drink cheap champagne."
See you there.
Contact
The Champagne Connection
Stephanie E Wilson-Coleman
***@champagneconnection.com
3122914644
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse