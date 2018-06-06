News By Tag
BME To Launch The 1st African-American Live TV Streaming Service Later This Year
Bring Your Own Internet Connection, Then Choose Where and How to Watch Bevoice Video Service
"We feel that a lack of African-American voices are not being represented in positive perspective. Bevoice platform will open the dialog for African-American broadcasters to influence the message the African-American community is lacking from traditional platforms. - Tracy Williams, Managing Partner of Blue Mogul Enterprise."
As a Pre-launch special, Bevoice is offering "Free Set Top Box", which is valued at $99.00 + tax, if you reserve your spot Today for $29.95. The platform plans to launch in October 2018, with a combination of 100 Channels which will consist of traditional broadcasters & at least 30 Independent African-American broadcasters.
For more information about Bevoice visit our website at https://www.bevoice.biz or email us at contact@bevoice.biz.
Contact
Tracy Williams
Managing Partner
***@bluemogul.biz
