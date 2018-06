BME To Launch The 1st African-American Live TV Streaming Service Later This Year

Bring Your Own Internet Connection, Then Choose Where and How to Watch Bevoice Video Service

--an African-American veteran owned Internet Service Protocol business based Houston, TX. BME is launching live TV streaming iptv platform called Bevoice. The Bevoice platform is geared toward giving Independent African-American broadcasters the opportunity to showcase their work to over 58 million people worldwide via Bevoice Set Top Box, Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromcast, Amazon Firestick and any mobile device."We feel that a lack of African-American voices are not being represented in positive perspective. Bevoice platform will open the dialog for African-American broadcasters to influence the message the African-American community is lacking from traditional platforms. - Tracy Williams, Managing Partner of Blue Mogul Enterprise."As a Pre-launch special, Bevoice is offering "Free Set Top Box", which is valued at $99.00 + tax, if you reserve your spot Today for $29.95. The platform plans to launch in October 2018, with a combination of 100 Channels which will consist of traditional broadcasters & at least 30 Independent African-American broadcasters.For more information about Bevoice visit our website at https://www.bevoice.biz or email us at contact@bevoice.biz.