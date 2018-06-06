News By Tag
5th Annual Celebration of HOPE Walk is coming to Seaside Heights, NJ
The annual walk, hosted by HOPE Sheds Light, will provide hope and support to families on the Jersey Shore that are impacted by addiction.
Founded in 2012 after Co-founder Ron Rosetto lost his son Marc to a battle against substance abuse, HOPE Sheds Light serves to provide help and resources to families affected by addiction. Rosetto, along with Co-founders Arvo Prima and Stephen Willis, Chief Executive Officer Pamela Capaci and a team of board members and volunteers, work year-round to support families suffering from the epidemic of substance abuse that has become widely prevalent at the Jersey Shore in recent years.
"At the Celebration of HOPE Walk, our community can come together to learn about addiction and recovery and provide hope to those affected," said Rosetto. "Those suffering typically don't know where to turn for help. Our walk offers them a community of support."
Now in its fifth year, walk participants have the opportunity to create teams. "Each team must have at least four members and a minimum fundraising goal of $500," said Prima. "The team that raises the most funds for HOPE Sheds Light will be recognized at the event."
Since its inception, the two-mile walk has grown each year in size and awareness. In 2017, nearly 2,000 participants joined HOPE Sheds Light in spreading their message of recovery at the Celebration of HOPE Walk. "This year, we are hoping to have 3,000+ participants create a sea of yellow on September 8th," said Willis. "It is just so powerful to see our community come together to provide hope for those suffering from the epidemic."
The walk offers resources for family members and friends of those dealing with addiction and substance abuse. The event also highlights inspirational speakers, a Tree of HOPE to remember those who were lost, onsite vendors, a raffle and more.
"It's a celebration of recovery," said Pamela Capaci, Chief Executive Officer of HOPE Sheds Light. "We're always hearing about the negatives of the disease. But by bringing hope and education to the community, we support each other and those affected. We show that recovery is possible."
Registration starts at 8 a.m. on September 8th on the Hiering Avenue beach in Seaside Heights. A registration fee of $10 is required in order to participate (includes a free t-shirt). To learn more, visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org.
About HOPE Sheds Light, Inc.
HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 46-3910504) that is supported by friends and families directly affected by addiction and found recovery through continuous love, support and understanding. The mission of HOPE Sheds Light is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the impact of addiction by having the courage to share personal experiences and offer strength, wisdom, hope and resources that lead to positive community change and long-term recovery. To learn more, please visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org.
Media Contact
Laura Crossan
***@design446.com
732-292-2400
