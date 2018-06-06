News By Tag
Dr. Stephen Prendiville Is Featured Presenter at National Symposium
Facial Plastic Surgeon Wins "RealSelf 500 Award" for Seventh Consecutive Year
Dr. Prendiville also has been recognized as one of 500 board-certified doctors worldwide to receive the prestigious RealSelf 500 Award for 2017 from RealSelf, the leading online community that helps people make confident choices about elective cosmetic procedures.
The Vegas Cosmetic Surgery & Aesthetic Dermatology Symposium brings together nationally recognized physicians and educators in the fields of facial plastic surgery, plastic surgery dermatology and oculoplastic surgery. Vegas Cosmetic Surgery & Aesthetic Dermatology is the largest event of its kind in North America.
Dr. Prendiville made a presentation on"The Rescue Facelift" with details on how to repair facelifts in patients who need it.
"Having practiced in SW Florida for 17 years, I have had to develop several techniques to repair and strengthen the deeper tissues in revision facelifts, which is beneficial to my patient population,"
Dr. Prendiville also spoke about lower eyelid surgery and how to elevate the cheek area. "Lower eyelid surgery is much more about cheek elevation and fat removal than skin removal. My technique is a reliable, safe method in accomplishing these goals," he said.
The recognition by RealSelf represents the seventh consecutive year that Dr. Prendiville has received the honor. He was selected from thousands of board-certified specialists to be distinguished with the RealSelf 500 award.
This elite group of 500 doctors represents the top 5 percent of the RealSelf doctor community who share their expertise, free of charge, with tens of millions of online visitors who are searching for information about cosmetic treatments ranging from surgical procedures such as facelifts to non-surgical options like facial lasers and injectables.
Medical professionals that made the annual RealSelf 500 list are recognized both for having an outstanding record of positive consumer feedback and for providing unique, valuable insights to questions asked by consumers.
Dr. Prendiville was invited to join RealSelf.com as a reviewer in 2008 and has now achieved Distinguished Member status for his responses to patients with questions about facial plastic surgery and skin rejuvenation techniques. As an expert contributor to RealSelf, he has posted more than 2,000 answers to questions posted on the RealSelf website.
Dr. Prendiville is the only Fellowship-trained facial plastic surgeon in Fort Myers who is certified by both the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery.
He is recognized nationally as a facelift expert and is named as a Top Doctor again this year by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. for the fourth consecutive year. Dr. Prendiville also has authored more than 20 articles published in medical journals and he has served as guest editor for Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America.
Dr. Prendiville is the past president and secretary/treasurer of the Florida Society of Facial Plastic Surgery, an association consisting of 250 facial plastic surgeons in the state.
Dr. Prendiville graduated with his M.D. degree with high honors from Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C., and served his residency at GeorgetownUniversity.
He was awarded a Fellowship in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at St. LouisUniversity in Missouri, where he was a clinical instructor in the St. Louis University Department of Otolaryngology.
About RealSelf
RealSelf is the largest online destination to get informed about elective cosmetic procedures. More than nine million people visit RealSelf each month to find out which treatments and providers live up to their promise of being "worth it." RealSelf is powered by unbiased experiences shared by consumers for hundreds of treatments, ranging from simple skincare to cosmetic surgery. Offering millions of photos and medical expert answers, RealSelf has become the essential resource and service for those seeking to find the right doctor or clinic. www.realself.com.
