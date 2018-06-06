MedAware Systems Launches Comprehensive Sedation Database

Contact

-- MedAware Systems, Inc. announced today it is launching the world's largest database of evidence on the use, safety, and efficacy of sedatives in critical care settings. This database is available through the Company's Science of Health Informatics (SOHInfo)™ subscription service.Data have been meticulously extracted from over 2,200 Randomized Controlled Trials, as well as Observational, Retrospective and Case Studies spanning medical journals worldwide. The Company continuously updates this database as new studies are published.Key areas covered include treatments, outcomes, adverse events, biomarkers, procedure types, respiratory monitoring, and others. Specific topics include Propofol, Midazolam, Lorazepam and other Benzodiazepines, Ketamine, Dexmed, Fentanyl, and Opioids, as well as Procedural, Surgical, ICU, and Long-Term Sedation."The database covers the breadth of sedative agents and applications in critical care at a remarkably granular level. This information is foundational for both research and practice." says Founder and Chief Science Officer, Dr. Zung VU Tran. He continues, "For the first time, researchers, as well as clinical practitioners, are able to examine the entire body of evidence from published research at a few button clicks. The database will save subscribers years of effort in finding, extracting, organizing, and normalizing these data."ABOUT MEDAWARE SYSTEMS, INC.MedAware Systems, Inc. disrupts the health informatics industry by forever changing the way Pharma and medical device companies, physicians, payers and patients derive usable evidence from published clinical trials research. The Company's(SOHInfo™) is a Scientific-Data-as-a-Service (SDaaS™) that solves the problem of making the vast and chaotic body of clinical science research instantly available and indispensable for understanding the safety and efficacy of medical treatments and devices.