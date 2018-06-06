News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Tcb Records® Adds To It's Roster
A spokesman stated "With his exclusive raspy voice and laidback flow, we feel good about adding his style to the TCB RECORDS® brand.
The artist has already "hit the pavement running" he is currently working on material, that is schedule to be released during the summer.
A member of TCB's A&R team had this to add; Chico De Rapper will make himself known in the upcoming months…with his real-life ability of storytelling and the skills to deliver his story through poetic versus.
It will be a welcome addition to hip/hip to get back to that street life, real life poetry that it was birth from.
HTTP://TCBRECORDS.NET
website
on twitter
on Instagram
on snapchat
on Apple music
on Spotify
on google
Check out Chico De Rapper on your social media platforms
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse