Industry News





June 11, 2018
Tcb Records® Adds To It's Roster

 
SEATTLE - June 11, 2018 - PRLog -- After rumors spread early part of May 2018 that TCB RECORDS® may have signed a new rap artist, the record label has now officially added "Chico De Rapper" to its roster. On Thursday (Jun. 7), the company welcomed the Seattle Washington rapper to the TCB family.

A spokesman stated "With his exclusive raspy voice and laidback flow, we feel good about adding his style to the TCB RECORDS® brand.

The artist has already "hit the pavement running" he is currently working on material, that is schedule to be released during the summer.

A member of TCB's A&R team had this to add; Chico De Rapper will make himself known in the upcoming months…with his real-life ability of storytelling and the skills to deliver his story through poetic versus.

It will be a welcome addition to hip/hip to get back to that street life, real life poetry that it was birth from.

Seattle - Washington - United States
