FREE EDUCATION SEMINAR Avoid Losing your Retirement Money to a Nursing Home Event
FREE EDUCATION SEMINAR in Medina shirt Factory Cafe Avoid Losing your Retirement Money to a Nursing Home Event
Avoid Losing your Retirement Money to a
Nursing Home Event
Date:June 20, 2018
Time: 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Location: Shirt Factory Café
115 West Center Street, Medina, NY 14103
Limited to 20 people
Speakers
Andrew W. Meier, Elder Law Attorney
Les Robinson, CLTC, Long Term Care Planner
Topics
· Protect your Retirement money from a nursing home
· Protect your Personal Choices and financial independence
· Remove the hidden financial threats to your money by Medicaid and inflation
· Avoid the 5 year look back period
· Protect your assets from Medicaid recovery
· Reduce your emotional and financial burden to your family
· Develop a long-term care plan to protect your money
RSVP
Call (585) 798-2250, ext. 1 to register
This is an educational conference
No product or services will be sold
Next upcoming Event is
Free Education Seminar Avoid Losing your Retirement Money to a
Nursing Home Event
Date: July 11, 2018
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Location: WSM Elder Law
Town Square Plaza
6409 Dysinger Road, Lockport, NY 14094
Limited to 10 people
RSVP
Call (716) 638-7026, ext. 1 to register
This is an educational conference
No product or services will be sold
Contact
LesLTC
***@lesltc.com
