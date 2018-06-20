FREE EDUCATION SEMINAR Avoid Losing your Retirement Money to a Nursing Home Event

FREE EDUCATION SEMINAR in Medina shirt Factory Cafe Avoid Losing your Retirement Money to a Nursing Home Event

--:June 20, 2018: 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.: Shirt Factory Café115 West Center Street, Medina, NY 14103Andrew W. Meier, Elder Law AttorneyLes Robinson, CLTC, Long Term Care Planner· Protect your Retirement money from a nursing home· Protect your Personal Choices and financial independence· Remove the hidden financial threats to your money by Medicaid and inflation· Avoid the 5 year look back period· Protect your assets from Medicaid recovery· Reduce your emotional and financial burden to your family· Develop a long-term care plan to protect your moneyCall (585) 798-2250, ext. 1 to registerThis is an educational conferenceNo product or services will be soldNext upcoming Event is: July 11, 2018: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.: WSM Elder LawTown Square Plaza6409 Dysinger Road, Lockport, NY 14094Call (716) 638-7026, ext. 1 to registerThis is an educational conferenceNo product or services will be sold