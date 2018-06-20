 
Industry News





June 2018
FREE EDUCATION SEMINAR Avoid Losing your Retirement Money to a Nursing Home Event

FREE EDUCATION SEMINAR in Medina shirt Factory Cafe Avoid Losing your Retirement Money to a Nursing Home Event
 
 
Les Robinson Long Term Care Planner
BATAVIA, N.Y. - June 11, 2018 - PRLog -- FREE SEMINAR

Avoid Losing your Retirement Money to a

Nursing Home Event

Date:June 20, 2018

Time: 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Location: Shirt Factory Café

115 West Center Street, Medina, NY 14103

Limited to 20 people

Speakers

Andrew W. Meier, Elder Law Attorney

Les Robinson, CLTC, Long Term Care Planner

Topics

·        Protect your Retirement money from a nursing home

·        Protect your Personal Choices and financial independence

·        Remove the hidden financial threats to your money by Medicaid and inflation

·        Avoid the 5 year look back period

·        Protect your assets from Medicaid recovery

·        Reduce your emotional and financial burden to your family

·        Develop a long-term care plan to protect your money

RSVP

Call (585) 798-2250, ext. 1 to register

This is an educational conference

Next upcoming Event is

Free Education Seminar Avoid Losing your Retirement Money to a

Nursing Home Event

Date: July 11, 2018

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Location: WSM Elder Law

Town Square Plaza

6409 Dysinger Road, Lockport, NY 14094

Limited to 10 people

RSVP

Call (716) 638-7026, ext. 1 to register

This is an educational conference

No product or services will be sold

