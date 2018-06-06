Jan-Carol Publishing Announces the 2018 Believe and Achieve Winner

End

Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc. is proud to announce that Melissa Sneed Wilson is the winner of the 2018 Believe and Achieve contest.Wilson is the fourth winner of Jan-Carol Publishing's annual Believe and Achieve contest. The award includes a traditional publishing contract with Jan-Carol Publishing.Wilson is a native of Columbia, SC. As a child, she grew up in Arkansas, Massachusetts, and Argentina before her family ultimately settled in Kingsport, TN in 2001. She is a graduate of Carson-Newman University with a Bachelor's in Communications and Spanish, as well as a graduate of East TennesseeState University with a Master's in Professional Communication.Wilson has worked in the communications industry for over five years, most notably for Bellafina Chocolates, the National September 11th Memorial Museum, and the Hallmark Channel. Her first screenplay was a semi-finalist for the Kairos Prize for Uplifting Screenplays in 2009.Wilson won Jan-Carol Publishing's 2018 Believe and Achieve award with her manuscript, which will be her first novel. Melissa currently resides in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada with her husband and their son. The novel is scheduled for production in late 2018.