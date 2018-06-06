GeoComm Exhibiting at the 2018 National NENA Conference

Contact

GeoComm

***@geo-comm.com GeoComm

End

-- GeoComm is excited to be participating in the 2018 National Emergency Number Association (NENA) Conference and Expo being held June 16-21 in Nashville, Tennessee.Stop by our booth to learn how we can help with your unique GIS needs and how you can make your jurisdiction a star by utilizing our GIS data management applications to create accurate public safety GIS data. These applications empower you to:Supercharge your GIS data validation process utilizing. This GIS data management solution provides GIS data insights to help 9-1-1 authorities achieve public safety grade GIS. GIS Data Hub validates and reports on GIS data quality for 9-1-1, Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) and Computer Aided Dispatch Mapping (CAD).Tackle common GIS obstacles with our proven. This process is an effective and streamlined approach for understanding GIS data requirements for NG9-1-1 and tackling your GIS data issues.Decrease the time and effort needed to build and maintain high quality GIS data for public safety use through. This GIS data management tool enables efficient updates to GIS data layers, such as road centerline layers, address point layers, Master Street Address Guide (MSAG) by utilizing automated tools designed specifically for developing and maintaining GIS data.In our booth you can also learn more about the importance of indoor location accuracy in 9-1-1 emergency response. As more and more people rely on mobile phones as their primary phone service the need for mobile and indoor location accuracy is increasingly important.. Our mapping applications address this challenge, aiding in making 9-1-1 indoor caller location a reality.We look forward to seeing you start your path to stardom with quality GIS at the 2018 NENA conference when you visit us at. To learn more about how GeoComm is participating in the conference visitGeoComm was founded in 1995 to provide county governments with turnkey emergency 9-1-1 development services. Over the subsequent 23 years, the company has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping to keep more than 100 million people safe. Today, GeoComm has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems that route emergency calls to the appropriate call center, map the caller's location on call taker or dispatcher maps, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire and ambulance vehicles. Our NG9-1-1 GIS solutions provide GIS data quality control, transformation, and aggregation services as well NG9-1-1 system emergency call routing. To learn more about GeoComm, please visit