Ed Protzel's Honor Among Outcasts has won a gold medal in the Literary Titan Book Awards!
Honor Among Outcasts is book two in the Dark Horse Trilogy. The first, The Lies That Bind, introduces us to Durk, a group of freedom-seeking slaves, Antoinette, and a cast of unsavory characters who are determined to destroy them all.
After their harrowing escape from Mississippi, abolitionist Durksen Hurst, his fiancée Antoinette DuVallier, and their friends — a group of undocumented slaves — land in guerrilla-infested Civil War Missouri, the most savage whirlwind of destruction, cruelty, and death in American history.
Trapped in a terrifying cycle of murder and revenge, scarred by Quantrill's cold-blooded Lawrence massacre and the Union army's ruthless Order Eleven, Durk and everyone he cares for soon find themselves entangled in a struggle for their very survival.
Honor Among Outcasts takes readers on a pulse-pounding journey of desperate men and women caught up in the merciless forces of hatred and fear that tear worlds apart, and the healing power of friendship to bring them together.
Ed Protzel (https://loiaconoliteraryagency.com/
The Lies That Bind is based on Protzel's screenplay which was recognized by the Missouri Playwrights Association. It had brief Hollywood exposure; was called "a great script" by 20th Century Fox's Murray Silverman, Paramount's Sherry Lansing, and Chelsea Studios producer Stan Zuckerman.
The final novel of the trilogy, Something in Madness, includes the same major characters as the original but takes place during Reconstruction.
Represented by Loiacono Literary Agency www.loiaconoliteraryagency.com Published by TouchPoint Press www.touchpointpress.com
Media Contact
Loiacono Literary Agency
jeanie.loiacono@
9122302207
